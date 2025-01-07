Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle United: Player Ratings as Gunners Continue to Misfire
Arsenal lost the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals with all their work cut out for them when the reverse fixture takes place at St. James' Park.
Newcastle United, despite not having Bruno Guimaraes available, weathered Arsenal's attack and controlled possession waiting for the opportunity to strike. Alexander Isak was the first to take advantage of sloppy defending firing the Magpies in front 38 minutes in. Quickly out of the tunnel in the second half, Anthony Gordon added a second as the Gunners couldn't find a way through.
That's not to say the Gunners didn't have their opportunities. Gabriel Martinelli hit the post, Kai Havertz poorly timed a header off a deflection, and countless balls from corners were put over the bar.
Mikel Arteta's side without Bukayo Saka looks predictable. Too many attacks are forced to go out wide and neither Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard are in form. Resigned to trying to capitalize on half-chances and set pieces, Arsenal aren't in the driver's seat come the second leg.
Player ratings from the first leg of the semifinals below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Newcastle (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
6.6/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
6.6/10
CB: William Saliba
6.5/10
CB: Gabriel
6.3/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.1/10
CM: Thomas Partey
6.4/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.8/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
6.7/10
RW: Leandro Trossard
7.0/10
ST: Kai Havertz
5.9/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.5/10
SUB: Jorginho (59' for Partey)
7.0/10
SUB: Gabriel Jesus (59' for Trossard)
5.8/10
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (78' for Lewis-Skelly)
6.8/10
Newcastle United Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-1-3-2)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Martin Dubravka
8.3/10
RB: Tino Livramento
7.5/10
CB: Sven Botman
7.6/10
CB: Dan Burn
7.2/10
LB: Lewis Hall
7.0/10
DM: Sandro Tonali
7.7/10
CM: Joe Willock
6.4/10
CM: Joelinton
6.6/10
RW: Jacob Murphy
7.4/10
LW: Anthony Gordon
7.7/10
ST: Alexander Isak
8.1/10
SUB: Lloyd Kelly (65' for Willock)
6.3/10
SUB: Sean Longstaff (65' for Isak)
6.4/10
SUB: Harvey Barnes (65' for Murphy)
6.4/10
SUB: Miguel Almiron (76' for Gordon)
6.1/10