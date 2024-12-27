Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich Town: Player Ratings as Kai Havertz Fires Gunners Up the Table
Arsenal defeated Ipswich Town the day after Boxing Day moving up to second in the Premier League.
Arsenal righted the wrongs from the last league game at home against Everton failing to break down a staunch defense. Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town came to the Emirates Stadium organized, but a 23rd minute cross from Leandro Trossard was put away by Kai Havertz.
Ipswich Town were more aggressive in the second half chasing an equalizer, but failed to execute that final action resulting in a goal. Arsenal's attack looked okay in instances without Bukayo Saka with Gabriel Martinelli filling in on the right. It'll be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta tries Gabriel Jesus in that position moving forward.
The result takes Arsenal up to second on 36 points, six behind leaders Liverpool. Arne Slot's Reds have a game in hand though after the Merseyside Derby was canceled earlier this month.
Check out player ratings from both Arsenal and Ipswich Town below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Ipswich Town (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
7.1/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
8.2/10
CB: William Saliba
8.0/10
CB: Gabriel
7.8/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
8.1/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.4/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
7.0/10
CM: Kai Havertz
7.8/10
RW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.5/10
ST: Gabriel Jesus
6.6/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
7.9/10
SUB: Mikel Merino (72' for Jesus)
6.3/10
SUB: Thomas Partey (86' for Rice)
N/A
Ipswich Town Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (5-4-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Arijanet Muric
7.0/10
CB: Jacob Greaves
6.8/10
CB: Luke Woolfenden
6.8/10
CB: Dara O'Shea
6.7/10
RB: Ben Johnson
5.7/10
LB: Leif Davis
6.8/10
CM: Jens-Lys Cajuste
6.9/10
CM: Kalvin Phillips
6.2/10
RM: Omari Hutchinson
6.4/10
LM: Sammie Szmodics
6.2/10
ST: Liam Delap
5.6/10
SUB: Jack Clark (71' for Szmodics)
6.4/10
SUB: Jack Taylor (80' for Cajuste)
6.3/10
SUB: Ali Al Hamadi (80' for Johnson)
5.7/10
SUB: Nathan Broadhead (80' for Delap)
6.7/10
SUB: Harry Clarke (90' for Woolfenden)
N/A