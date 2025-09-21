Arsenal 1–1 Manchester City: Three Takeaways From Bizarrely Cautious Clash
Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time lob ensured Arsenal earned a point against a dogged Manchester City side that performed unlike anything we‘ve seen since Pep Guardiola took charge.
Erling Haaland’s early goal tamed the hosts, whose sub-optimal starting XI limited their capacity to hurt a Cityzens outfit that remains flawed.
However, respect was paid to the Gunners after the restart, as City poured bodies behind the ball in a bid to contain an Arsenal side emboldened by the substitutes Arteta simply had to make. It looked like the visitors were going claim their first victory in this fixture since 2023, but their winless run against Arteta’s title hopefuls continued by virtue of Eze‘s late combination with Martinelli.
Here are the key takeaways from Sunday‘s clash.
Haaland’s Statement Sequence
Since the 4–1 victory, which all but confirmed the Cityzens as champions three seasons ago, Haaland hasn’t had it all his own way against Arsenal’s standout centre-back pairing.
He’s battled fiercely with Gabriel and William Saliba, a tandem that some regard as the very best in Europe. Cristhian Mosquera has filled in superbly while Saliba nursed an ankle injury, but the Frenchman was back in his starting XI for the duel with Haaland here.
However, the striker’s early joy arrived against the Frenchman’s partner, who has relished the head-to-head duel in the past.
Haaland’s ruthless goal sequence was ignited by some excellent hold-up play from the Norwegian, who held off an eager Gabriel before releasing Tijjani Reijnders. Sensing the opportunity, Haaland turned a two-on-two into a City goal, as he burst past Gabriel and into a position to receive from Reijnders.
Once the Dutchman eventually completed the delayed one-two, Haaland was never going to miss. It may be his worst-ever scoring start to a Premier League season, but City’s No. 9 is performing at an outstanding level right now.
Guardiola’s New Preference?
Arsenal have developed to a point under Mikel Arteta where the overwhelming majority of teams suffer in opposition. Their fluid build-up and suffocating press facilitate all-out control, and we’ve seen them ’out-Manchester City’ Manchester City in the past.
But never to this degree.
While complimenting Chelsea’s counter-attacking prowess under Antonio Conte in 2017, Guardiola said he would “never want City to play that way.”
However, with the treble-winning side breaking apart and the club sinking to third in the Premier League last season following perennial dominance, the Spaniard, so often one step ahead and the setter of trends, is starting to accept a game model once so alien to him. City were out-possessed in last week’s Manchester derby, and we saw Guardiola embark on an ideological U-turn in north London.
It was quite, dare anyone say it... José Mourinho-like.
City defended in a 5-4-1 for much of the second half, and parked a sky blue bus in front of Donnarumma’s goal when Haaland was withdrawn with 15 to go. Ultimately, the ploy returned a mere point thanks to Martinelli’s excellent stoppage-time finish, and although Guardiola may listen to the pragmatic half of his brain more often moving forward, the vintage Mourinho meta is unlikely to develop as the Spaniard’s default on the big occasion.
Did Mikel Arteta Cost Arsenal?
It was Mikel Arteta’s midfield selection that drew plenty of criticism during and after Arsenal’s 1–0 defeat at Anfield last month. It was a combination that few thought we’d see again anytime soon, but the Gunners boss curiously whipped it out again on Sunday afternoon.
Why the Arsenal manager thought risk-aversion and caution were required against a team that have already shown this term, despite their summer arrivals and the presence of a phenom up top, that they’re not an imperious juggernaut, will want to be known by a surely frustrated set of supporters.
This was a game that should’ve been there for Arsenal, but Arteta’s decision to mitigate Martin Ødegaard’s absence by starting Mikel Merino on the right side of his midfield three undermined their attempt to seize the contest and take it away from Guardiola’s side.
Simply put, they were easy to defend against in the opening 45 minutes, with the home crowd waiting for a set-piece or Noni Madueke to get on the ball so they could anticipate final third productivity.
The half-time arrivals made a difference, but this was a game for Eberechi Eze to be involved in from the very beginning. Liverpool’s lead is already five points despite Arsenal’s late show.