Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Red Devils Eliminate Rivals on Penalties
Altay Bayindir was the unlikely hero as Manchester United beat Arsenal on penalties to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
After what was a fairly tame first-half which saw the Gunners lose striker Gabriel Jesus to injury, the pace picked up dramatically after the break. Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead in the 52nd minute when he thumped Alejandro Garnacho's pass into the top corner, before Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second yellow card shortly after.
Just two minutes later, Gabriel then equalized for the Gunners, volleying home superbly for what was his 20th goal in an Arsenal shirt. Mikel Arteta's side really should have won the game in regular time, but Bayindir, starting just his fourth game of the season, produced two heroic saves to ensure an extra 30 minutes.
The Turkish keeper first denied Martin Ødegaard from the penalty spot, and then produced an acrobatic save to tip Declan Rice's close-range header over the crossbar.
After a tense but ultimately uneventful period of extra time, the game then went to a penalty shootout, where Bayindir saved Kai Havertz's spot kick to ensure United's progression to the next round and dump Arsenal out in the third round for the second time in four seasons.
Here are the player ratings from what was thrilling affair at the Emirates.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
6.4/10
RB: Jurriën Timber
6.5/10
CB: William Saliba
6.9/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
7.6/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
7.1/10
CM: Mikel Merino
6.6/10
CM: Jorginho
7.4/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard (C)
7.7/10
RW: Gabriel Jesus
6.2/10
ST: Kai Havertz
7.8/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.6/10
SUB: Raheem Sterling (40' for Jesus)
6.9/10
SUB: Declan Rice (73' for Merino)
6.6/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (90' for Lewis-Skelly)
6.2/10
SUB: Thomas Partey (100' for Partey)
6.7/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (113' for Jorginho)
N/A
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Altay Bayindir
9.0/10
CB: Lisandro Martínez
7.0/10
CB: Harry Maguire
7.2/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
6.7/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.1/10
CM: Kobbie Mainoo
6.9/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
6.1/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
5.1/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes (C)
7.8/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
7.5/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
6.1/10
SUB: Amad Diallo (80' for Garnacho)
6.4/10
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (81' for Højlund)
6.3/10
SUB: Toby Collyer (81' for Mainoo)
6.3/10
SUB: Tyrell Malacia (90' for Ugarte)
6.5/10
SUB: Lenny Yoro (104' for Maguire)
6.2/10