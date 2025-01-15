Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings as Gunners Win North London Derby
After being bounced out of the FA Cup early by Manchester United, Arsenal got back to winning ways by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.
The win secured a league double over their neighbors, but there are still warning signs with Liverpool's most likely challenger. Son Heung-min put Spurs in front in the 25th minute, but Arsenal took the lead back before halftime through an own goal by Dominic Solanke and a strike by Leandro Trossard. Still, there was a sense of tension in the air every time Mikel Arteta's side had a goal scoring opportunity.
Not just because it was a derby, but because there are valid concerns about this team's ability to score sans Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Still, Arsenal looked the better side against Tottenham who still sits in the bottom half of the table.
The loss signifies for Spurs five straight games dropping points. Ange Postecoglou still has yet to win a north London derby in charge.
Player ratings from the north London derby below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
6.7/10
RB: Jurriën Timber
7.4/10
CB: William Saliba
7.3/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
7.0/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
7.3/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.0/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.1/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard (C)
8.2/10
RW: Raheem Sterling
7.0/10
ST: Kai Havertz
6.1/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
8.0/10
SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (61' for Sterling)
6.3/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (77' for Trossard)
6.2/10
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (87' for Lewis-Skelly)
N/A
SUB: Mikel Merino (87' for Rice)
N/A
Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Antonin Kinsky
6.6/10
RB: Pedro Porro
6.5/10
CB: Radu Dragusin
6.1/10
CB: Archie Gray
5.9/10
LB: Djed Spence
5.8/10
CM: Lucas Bergvall
7.3/10
CM: Yves Bissouma
5.0/10
CM: Pape Sarr
5.4/10
RW: Dejan Kulusevski
6.8/10
ST: Dominic Solanke
5.2/10
LW: Son Heung-min
7.1/10
SUB: Brennan Johnson (46' for Bissouma)
6.0/10
SUB: James Maddison (46' for Sar)
6.7/10
SUB: Richarlison (78' for Son)
6.1/10