Arsenal 2-2 Aston Villa: Player Ratings as Gunners Squander Two Goal Lead
Arsenal collapsed against Aston Villa in the Premier League with the visiting side rescuing a point from a two goal deficit.
The game started with the news that William Saliba would be out with a muscular injury leaving the Gunners light in defense. The Gunners started well holding Aston Villa to half chances only. The home side found the opening goal through Gabriel Martinelii after a strike just crept over the line past Emiliano Martinez. Kai Havertz added a second 10 minutes into the second half, but that's when the game turned right on its head.
Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins scored within eight minutes of each other to equalize for Unai Emery's team. The last 20 minutes of the game continued to highlight Arsenal's attacking problems as there's no central threat currently. Play is often moved outside and played into dangerous areas through crosses. There's a lack of incisive play through the middle that is making Arsenal predictable in attack.
There were plenty of moments to win it, Arsenal even thought they had the game won but had a goal disallowed. In the end, the points were shared and it's another twist in the title race.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
5.5/10
RB: Thomas Partey
7.3/10
CB: Jurrien Timber
6.7/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
7.2/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.9/10
CM: Mikel Merino
8.1/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.3/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard (C)
6.3/10
RW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.0/10
ST: Kai Havertz
7.5/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
8.6/10
SUB: Raheem Sterling (82' for Martinelli)
6.4/10
Aston Villa Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Emiliano Martinez
6.1/10
RB: Matty Cash
6.9/10
CB: Ezri Konsa
6.3/10
CB: Tyrone Mings
6.1/10
LB: Ian Maatsen
6.5/10
DM: Andre Onana
6.7/10
DM: Boubacar Kamara
6.9/10
AM: Youri Tielemans
8.0/10
RW: Morgan Rogers
5.9/10
ST: Ollie Watkins
7.4/10
LW: Jacob Ramsey
5.8/10
SUB: Lamare Bogarde (37' for Onana)
6.7/10
SUB: Lucas Digne (46' for Maatsen)
7.6/10
SUB: Jhon Duran (79' for Watkins)
6.2/10
SUB: Leon Bailey (84' for Ramsey)
N/A