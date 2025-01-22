Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Player Ratings as Declan Rice Scores First Champions League Goal
Declan Rice scored the winner and first Champions League goal of his career in Arsenal's victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
The win takes the Gunners to 16 points through seven matches, good enough for third place in the table behind Liverpool and Barcelona. They're already through to the next round, but Arsenal need just one point from their last game against Girona to secure a direct berth to the round of 16, a bonus that shouldn't be understated. Rice scored his first UCL goal in just the second minute after Kai Havertz laid off a wonderful ball that the midfielder struck perfectly.
Arsenal played themselves into some trouble in the first half, but were overall comfortable against their opponent. Kai Havertz scored the second of the game in the second half giving the Gunners a comfortable lead while Martin Ødegaard capped off the tie with a third in stoppage time.
Ethan Nwaneri returned to the Arsenal squad coming on as a substitute, though Myles Lewis-Skelly was a surprise absence.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Dinamo Zagreb (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
6.9/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.3/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
7.4/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
7.7/10
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko
7.4/10
CM: Jorginho
7.7/10
CM: Declan Rice
8.2/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard (C)
8.7/10
RW: Raheem Sterling
7.0/10
ST: Kai Havertz
8.1/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
8.0/10
SUB: Ethan Nwaneri (59' for Sterling)
6.7/10
SUB: Thomas Partey (59' for Timber)
6.6/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (74' for Zinchenko)
6.5/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (74' for Havertz)
6.0/10
SUB: Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (90' for Martinelli)
N/A