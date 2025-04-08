Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings From Unbelievable Champions League Night
Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals clash.
The first half was cagey as both teams analyzed their opposition. There were moments from both sides, but neither could find the opener. It was the same story for the opening part of the second half until Declan Rice stepped up to take a free kick in the 58th minute. The opening goal rocked the stadium at the perfect time. Just twelve minutes later, Rice stepped up and delivered another outstanding goal from a free kick. Mikel Merino, the makeshift striker, added a third five minutes later.
A famous talking point over the years at the club is the move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium. Meant to compete with the biggest clubs in the world, Arsenal fans waited and waited for a night like this. Whatever happens in the second leg, this was easily the biggest night of the Mikel Arteta era... perhaps the biggest night in the Emirates Stadium era.
For Real Madrid, no lead is insurmountable. No lead is safe at the Santiago Bernabeu. They'll be up for the second leg in front of their fans. How will Arsenal respond?
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
8.0/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.7/10
CB: William Saliba
7.1/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
7.1/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
8.1/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
6.6/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.7/10
CM: Declan Rice
9.0/10
RW: Bukayo Saka
7.0/10
ST: Mikel Merino
7.8/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.1/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (74' for Saka)
6.3/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (80' for Rice)
6.1/10
SUB: Ben White (90' for Timber)
N/A
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-4-2)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.9/10
RB: Federico Valverde
6.2/10
CB: Antonio Rudiger
5.5/10
CB: Raul Asencio
5.9/10
LB: David Alaba
6.5/10
CM: Luka Modric
7.0/10
CM: Eduardo Camavinga
6.4/10
RM: Rodrygo
6.8/10
LM: Jude Bellingham
6.9/10
ST: Kylian Mbappe
7.0/10
ST: Vinicius Junior
5.9/10
SUB: Lucas Vazquez (71' for Modric)
6.1/10
SUB: Fran Garcia (79' for Alaba)
6.5/10
SUB: Brahim Diaz (85' for Rodrygo)
N/A