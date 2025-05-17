Arsenal ‘Rival Chelsea‘ for €60 Million Sporting CP Defender
Sporting CP are sweating over the future of centre-back Ousmane Diomande amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, a report has claimed.
Diomande, 21, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, but interest in his services is ramping up as he approaches the final two years of his contract in Portugal.
His impressive performances for Sporting have been followed by a number of sides across Europe. A BOLA claim scouts from Arsenal were in the stands for Saturday‘s 1–1 draw with Benfica to keep a watchful eye on Diomande.
The Gunners are by no means alone in their admiration of Diomande. Chelsea have been heavily linked with the centre-back over the past year as they prepare to bolster at the back, while Brighton & Hove Albion have emerged as rival suitors.
In mainland Europe, Diomande is also on the radar of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who explored a deal for the Ivory Coast international during the January transfer window.
Sporting have always been resolute in their stance that they do not want to part ways with Diomande but, with his contract starting to wind down, they appear to have opened the door to a potential summer exit.
His contract includes a release clause of €80 million (£67.2 million, $89.3 million), but Sporting are said to be ready to listen to offers for Diomande closer to the €60 million (£50.4 million, $67 million) mark.
For now, Diomande remains focused on ending the season in a positive fashion, but he may be forced into a decision on his future at the end of the campaign.
Arsenal are already set for talks with Sporting over striker Viktor Gyökeres, who is reported to have already given his approval to a move to the Emirates Stadium.
Sporting are not looking to cash in on more than one key member of their squad. All the signs suggest Gyökeres will be granted a big-money exit, potentially complicating any summer pursuit of Diomande.