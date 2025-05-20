Arsenal, Chelsea Sent Jamie Gittens Transfer Message by Dortmund Chief
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has admitted the club are preparing for discussions over the future of winger Jamie Gittens, who is a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea.
Amid concerns over the cost of a deal to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, the two Premier League sides have been tipped to pursue 20-year-old Gittens, who racked up 12 goals and five assists for Dortmund across all competitions this season.
A transfer seemed certain just a few weeks ago as Dortmund were lost in mid-table obscurity, but Niko Kovač’s side ended the season on a run of seven wins and one draw from their last eight games to snatch a place in next year’s Champions League on the final day of the campaign.
While the finances involved with playing in Europe’s top competition has eased some of the pressure on Dortmund, the Bundesliga side are still thought to have some economic concerns which could force them to listen to offers for Gittens this summer.
“We want to reduce wages,” Kehl confessed to SPORT1. “That said, it’s possible we’ll continue with some of these players. But some may no longer be part of the BVB squad next season.
“There’s definitely a market for [Gittens]. He’s a very exciting player. We’ll be having discussions soon. If offers come in, we’ll have to deal with them.”
A need to reinforce the squad in the summer transfer window will also lead Dortmund to entertain offers for Gittens. A price tag of €100 million (£84.1 million, $112.4 million) was touted earlier this season but recent reports have suggested Dortmund could accept half that figure.
Ruhr Nachrichten name Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham as a key target for Dortmund, who will reportedly prioritise the 19-year-old over Chelsea loanee Carney Chukwuemeka. The latter has impressed during his six-month spell with the club but his price tag of €35 million (£29.4 million, $39.3 million) is thought to be too high.
Arsenal and Chelsea are both exploring the options available to them this summer. Like Williams, Gittens is known to be on the radar of the two London giants, but much could depend on Dortmund’s final asking price. Their qualification for the Champions League may give them the freedom to raise their demands.