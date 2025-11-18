Arsenal ‘Consider U-Turn’ Against Controversial Premier League Rule Change
Arsenal are reportedly one of a number of Premier League clubs growing increasingly concerned by potential new financial regulations—despite previously being in favour of rule changes.
There is a vote scheduled for Friday regarding new financial policies in the Premier League which will include a salary cap and the introduction of “anchoring”—a system introduced to limit financial spending in England’s top flight. It would result in clubs only being able to spend five times the amount the bottom Premier League side earns from broadcast revenue and prize money.
Any change requires a 14-club majority and Arsenal were one of 16 teams in favour of exploring new financial regulations during discussions last year.
However, a report fromThe Times states Arsenal’s new leadership team have “softened” their stance following the departure of executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis in September, who was very much in favour of shaking things up.
The report adds that “revised regulations around sponsorship deals with associated parties has also encouraged them to take a more nuanced view of the proposals.”
Arsenal Not the Only Club Having Second Thoughts
Arsenal are not the only club questioning new regulations, with as many as eight other teams thought to be reviewing their position. Concerned about the impact it would have on Premier League clubs’ ability to compete with Europe’s elite, Friday’s vote is even in danger of being cancelled because of a lack of support.
Manchester City and Manchester United are known to be opponents of the proposal, while clubs at the other end of the division fighting relegation are concerned that changes in the Premier League could be adopted by the Championship, thus making life tougher for them to return to the top tier if demoted.
The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have been vocal in their criticism of the proposals, even threatening legal action against the Premier League.
Agents of High-Profile Players Against Changes
The opposition to the changes extends beyond teams, with players also impacted heavily should a salary cap be introduced.
Football agencies CAA Base, CAA Stellar and Wasserman, who have Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo among their combined client list, have already threatened legal action against by the Premier League and claim they have not been consulted about the proposals.
They are also fiercely opposed to a squad cost rule (SCR), which restricts teams to spending no more than 85 per cent of football-related revenue on wages, fees and other transfer costs. That limit is already set higher than UEFA’s 70 per cent threshold.