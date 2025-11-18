SI

Arsenal ‘Consider U-Turn’ Against Controversial Premier League Rule Change

Manchester United and Manchester City are known opponents of the proposed move.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Arsenal were previously in favour of rule changes.
Arsenal were previously in favour of rule changes. / George Wood/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly one of a number of Premier League clubs growing increasingly concerned by potential new financial regulations—despite previously being in favour of rule changes.

There is a vote scheduled for Friday regarding new financial policies in the Premier League which will include a salary cap and the introduction of “anchoring”—a system introduced to limit financial spending in England’s top flight. It would result in clubs only being able to spend five times the amount the bottom Premier League side earns from broadcast revenue and prize money.

Any change requires a 14-club majority and Arsenal were one of 16 teams in favour of exploring new financial regulations during discussions last year.

However, a report fromThe Times states Arsenal’s new leadership team have “softened” their stance following the departure of executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis in September, who was very much in favour of shaking things up.

The report adds that “revised regulations around sponsorship deals with associated parties has also encouraged them to take a more nuanced view of the proposals.”

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Arsenal Not the Only Club Having Second Thoughts

Cristhian Mosquera (left) and Eberechi Eze.
Arsenal’s sizeable summer spend might not have been possible under new rules. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal are not the only club questioning new regulations, with as many as eight other teams thought to be reviewing their position. Concerned about the impact it would have on Premier League clubs’ ability to compete with Europe’s elite, Friday’s vote is even in danger of being cancelled because of a lack of support.

Manchester City and Manchester United are known to be opponents of the proposal, while clubs at the other end of the division fighting relegation are concerned that changes in the Premier League could be adopted by the Championship, thus making life tougher for them to return to the top tier if demoted.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have been vocal in their criticism of the proposals, even threatening legal action against the Premier League.

Agents of High-Profile Players Against Changes

Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo
Players would also be affected by a change in regulations. / Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images, Visionhaus/Getty Images

The opposition to the changes extends beyond teams, with players also impacted heavily should a salary cap be introduced.

Football agencies CAA Base, CAA Stellar and Wasserman, who have Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo among their combined client list, have already threatened legal action against by the Premier League and claim they have not been consulted about the proposals.

They are also fiercely opposed to a squad cost rule (SCR), which restricts teams to spending no more than 85 per cent of football-related revenue on wages, fees and other transfer costs. That limit is already set higher than UEFA’s 70 per cent threshold.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer