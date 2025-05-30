Arsenal ‘Accelerate’ Contract Talks, Agreement Close With Mikel Arteta Favourite
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhães is close to signing a new contract with the club, reports have revealed.
The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal and there have been speculative suggestions of interest from across Europe and the Middle East, although Arsenal’s intention has always been to keep Gabriel.
Having seen his season ended by a hamstring injury in April, Gabriel has had plenty of time to discuss fresh terms with Arsenal and BBC Sport state those negotiations have now moved to an advanced stage.
The Athletic note that newly hired sporting director Andrea Berta made Gabriel’s contract a priority following his appointment in March, determined to keep hold of a player who has emerged as one of the most important in Mikel Arteta’s side.
Gabriel, having come close to an exit in 2023 when he lost his place in the starting lineup, made 42 appearances across all competitions this season, chipping in with five goals as his quality from set-pieces proved crucial to Arsenal’s style of play.
Berta and the rest of Arsenal’s hierarchy will be keen to resolve Gabriel’s future as soon as possible because there are a number of key contract issues which need addressing this summer.
Centre-back partner William Saliba, a known target for Real Madrid, is in talks to extend his own deal which expires in 2027. Winger duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also heading into the final two years of their respective contracts.
More immediately, Arsenal must address the futures of Leandro Trossard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu, all of whom are out of contract in 2026.