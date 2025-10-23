Arsenal Set Contract Timeline for Max Dowman Amid International Interest—Report
Arsenal are reported to have secured the long-term future of teenage midfielder Max Dowman, who made his debut for the Gunners in August, aged just 15.
Dowman recently became the second youngest player in Arsenal history, behind only current teammate Ethan Nwaneri, having earlier joined the first-team squad during preseason.
But due to his age—unable to sign a contract in the same way as a senior pro would—Dowman’s future has been vulnerable. In theory, he could have left at any point for another club, which is not an uncommon practice in academy football.
The Athletic has reported that, despite interest from “many of the world’s leading teams”, Dowman is “determined” to continue his career with Arsenal instead. The youngster comes from a family of Gunners fans and talks over the next step were handled by his father.
Arsenal, Arteta Backing Dowman to be Latest Academy Success
There is an “agreement” in place for Dowman to sign scholarship terms, after which a first professional contract will follow. Until now, he has been on schoolboy terms, but the move to new scholarship status, the stage before becoming a professional player, is “being finalised”.
It locks Dowman in for up to two years, although Arsenal will be able to offer a professional contract as soon as January. Those terms wouldn’t then kick in until the following year, January 2027, but can be negotiated and pre-agreed from when Dowman, born on December 31, 2009, turns 16.
Mikel Arteta has never feared putting very young players in his team if he believes them up to the challenge, as previously evidenced by handing the aforementioned Nwaneri a derby in 2022. Bukayo Saka was inherited but has thrived under the Spaniard, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is another example.
When Dowman made his debut, Arteta said it was “clear” that the rest of the squad already have a positive opinion about him—“...because they kept on passing him the ball”.
The manager elaborated: “It is great to be able to change the energy in the stadium by bringing him in and he had an impact. He won a penalty on his debut at the Emirates. That’s incredible.
“It’s credit to his family, the way these kids have been raised and the environment created. They are not overwhelmed by the environment and context. And the work of the academy, for helping to raise these kids in that manner with the confidence and understanding of the game at just 15 years old.”