Arsenal 5–1 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings From the Gunners' Clinical Away Win
Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a resounding 5–1 victory away at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
The Gunners clinched their second triumph over Palace in the space of four days, after their 3–2 EFL Cup quarterfinal win over the Eagles on Wednesday.
Striker Gabriel Jesus, who scored a hat trick in midweek, continued his renaissance in front of goal at Selhurst Park, thumping a side-footed effort past goalkeeper Dean Henderson to put the away side in front after six minutes.
However, visiting goalkeeper David Raya nearly gifted Palace with an equalizer from an errant back-pass, before Ismaïla Sarr scored a brilliant leveler for Palace moments later, with a superb curled strike from the edge of the penalty area.
Arsenal restored their lead when Jesus scored his second of the match, and his fifth goal against Palace this week with a terrific close-range finish after Thomas Partey’s lay-off.
Jean-Philippe Mateta had a great chance to equalize once again for Palace, but Raya thwarted the Palace attacker with an excellent one-on-one save.
Kai Havertz then tapped in Arsenal’s third in the first half when he pounced on a rebound from a Jesus header. A pair of sharp saves from Raya denied Palace a pathway back into the match shortly after the interval.
The Gunners ultimately put the seal on a potent display when Gabriel Martinelli poked the ball in the net from Declan Rice’s shot, before the England midfielder curled in a wonderful fifth goal. Arsenal have now closed the gap on leaders Liverpool to three points.
Crystal Palace player ratings vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Dean Henderson
4/10
CB: Chris Richards
4.7/10
CB: Maxime Lacroix
6.1/10
CB: Marc Guehi
6/10
RWB: Nathaniel Clyne
6.2/10
CM: Will Hughes
6.4/10
CM: Jefferson Lerma
6.3/10
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
7.7/10
AM: Ismaïla Sarr
8.1/10
AM: Daichi Kamada
6.1/10
ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta
6.9/10
SUB: Eddie Nketiah (61' for Kamada)
6/10
SUB: Cheick Doucouré (68' for Lerma)
6/10
SUB: Justin Devenny (69' for Hughes)
6.3/10
SUB: Caleb Kporha (81' for Clyne)
n/a
SUB: Jeffrey Schlupp (81'for Mateta)
n/a
Arsenal player ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-3-3)
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
8/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7/10
CB: William Saliba
6.8/10
CB: Gabriel
7.6/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.6/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.9/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
6.9/10
CM: Kai Havertz
8.1/10
RW: Bukayo Saka
6.2/10
ST: Gabriel Jesus
9.2/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.9/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (24' for Saka)
6.4/10
SUB: Declan Rice (58' for Havertz)
8.4/10
SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (58' for Lewis-Skelly)
7.8/10
SUB: Ethan Nwaneri (86' for Jesus)
n/a
SUB: Mikel Merino (86' for Timber)
n/a
Player of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
