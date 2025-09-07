The Arsenal Games William Saliba Could Miss With Ankle Injury
Arsenal have continued from where they left off last season, with Mikel Arteta again forced to deal with a spate of injury setbacks at the start of 2025–26.
Liverpool cantered to their second Premier League title last time out as a result of the Gunners’ availability woes, but much work has been done over the summer to ensure Arteta is better prepared for the inevitable setbacks that arise as a result of a hugely demanding schedule.
The Premier League’s contemporary bridesmaid visited Anfield before the international break without Bukayo Saka and a Martin Ødegaard only fit enough for a place on the bench. Gooners were once again cursing their luck just minutes into the early-season tone-setter, as star defender William Saliba was forced off with an ankle issue.
Summer arrival Cristhian Mosquera filled in ably during a cagey affair with little goal-mouth action, ensuring Hugo Ekitiké didn’t continue his impressive start to life on Merseyside.
Mosquera’s performance will ease fears over a defensive collapse in Saliba’s absence, as was the case at the backend of 2022–23, and the 21-year-old is poised to see plenty of the field over the next few weeks.
Here are the fixtures Saliba is poised to miss as a result of his ankle injury.
The Games William Saliba Could Miss With Ankle Injury
The latest reports suggest Arsenal could be without Saliba for up to a month after he withdrew from the France squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
If that’s the case, then the Gunners will have to mitigate a hectic September without one of their cornerstones, with Arteta’s men playing five times before the month is out.
Arsenal’s schedule will soon condense due to the start of the Champions League. The Gunners, semi-finalists last term, begin their league phase away at Athletic Club next Tuesday. Before that, though, they’re back in Premier League action at home to Nottingham Forest in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
Saliba has typically gotten the better of Erling Haaland when they’ve met face to face, but he’s set to miss their upcoming tussle on September 21, with Manchester City visiting the Emirates.
The Frenchman likely wouldn’t have played a part in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at Port Vale, although Arteta has curiously counted on some of his brightest stars in similar-profile fixtures previously.
The Gunners have lost on their previous three visits to St James’ Park, and are set to be without their No. 2 when they make the long trip up to Tyneside on the final Sunday of September. Newcastle United may no longer have Alexander Isak in their ranks, but two new additions, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, are aiming to make a quick early impression.
If Saliba is out until the October international break (a month on the sidelines), he will also miss their second league phase outing against Olympiacos on October 1, as well as West Ham United’s visit three days later. He should definitely be back in action by the time Arsenal face Fulham at Craven Cottage on October 18.