Arsenal Legend ‘Rejects Offer to Return’ in Coaching Role
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reported to have rejected the opportunity to rejoin the club’s coaching ranks, preferring to branch out on his own.
Wilshere ended his injury-ravaged playing career in 2022 following a short spell in Denmark, but immediately set about launching a new career as a coach. Within days of his retirement announcement, the ex-England international was named Arsenal’s Under-18 manager.
The 33-year-old then left his Arsenal post in the early months of last season, joining the first-team staff at Norwich City in the Championship. He was even briefly placed in charge as interim manager when Johannes Thorup was dismissed in April, but didn’t land the job full-time this summer.
Wilshere moved on when Norwich appointed Liam Manning and was reported to be in the frame for Arsenal’s newly vacant Under-21 managerial gig to replace Mehmet Ali, now with Brentford.
BBC Sport has reported that Arsenal approached Wilshere to gauge his interest in the job, which was to also include influence over the club’s wider player development strategy. But, after considering the opportunity on the table, he is believed to have withdrawn from the process. After dipping his toe with Norwich, focus is instead now on securing another post at senior level.
There is no bad blood between either party, with an understanding reached “entirely amicably”.
Football management has become a younger man’s game in recent years and clubs appear increasingly willing to back what they view as coaching talent and vision over experience. Mikel Arteta was 37 when Arsenal made him their manager in 2019, having only previously been an assistant coach, while Ruben Amorim was 39 when Manchester United turned to him last year.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler is just 32. Managerial prodigy Will Still hadn’t turned 30 when he got his break at Reims in France three years ago and is now tasked with leading Southampton back to the Premier League.