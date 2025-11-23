SI

Arsenal Legend Makes Wild Claim After Eberechi Eze Achieves Feat He Never Could

Eze ended a 47-year wait for the Gunners in a performance which prompted Thierry Henry to question the future selection of one of Arsenal’s key players.

Grey Whitebloom

Eberechi Eze (right) achieved a feat which Thierry Henry never managed for Arsenal.
Eberechi Eze (right) achieved a feat which Thierry Henry never managed for Arsenal. / Omar Vega/James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal’s legendary former striker Thierry Henry heavily hinted at the increasing possibility that the club’s current captain Martin Ødegaard would have to play second fiddle to Eberechi Eze after the playmaker’s historic hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Eze became just the fourth player in the 104-year history of the north London derby to rack up a treble in this fixture, and the first in almost half a century. Henry was famously unbeaten across his 11 appearances against Spurs, yet never scored more than once in a single derby.

Ødegaard missed the chance to extend his own tally in this fixture through injury, watching on as Eze helped Arsenal romp to a 4–1 victory over their fiercest rivals at a jubilant Emirates Stadium.

Next. Arsenal ratings vs. Tottenham. Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Tottenham. dark

In the immediate aftermath of that thumping triumph, Henry couldn’t help but promote Eze above Arsenal’s skipper in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

“By the way, if I was Martin Ødegaard...” he began in his role as a Sky Sports pundit before trailing off. “I said it, this guy [Eze] is a [No.] 10 for me, however you want to look at it. He’s not a winger, he’s a 10. He needs to be in the middle of the park and he showed it tonight.

“That’s what you want: healthy competition.”

Martin Odegaard
The Arsenal captain was praised for his vision during games by Alexis Mac Allister. / Getty Images/Glyn Kirk/AFP

Sunday’s one-sided win was partly a consequence of their insipid visitors—Tottenham delivered the single lowest xG (0.07) of any Premier League team so far this season—and Arsenal’s strength in depth.

Even after three unexpected returnees, Arteta was still without a trio of injured strikers and his club captain. “We have a great squad,” Henry concurred. “I said it before the game, let’s embrace it. A lot of people were talking before the game about who was missing, let’s talk about what the team did today. And if you want to win the league, this is how you win the league.”

The former frontman suggested that the lack of a recognised striker, with Mikel Merino filling in for Viktor Gyökeres through the middle, may have actually helped Eze. “We need a [No.] 9, that’s what everyone was saying,” Henry shrugged. “And I would say also that you play without a 9 and you score four goals in open play and your [No.] 10 suddenly comes into the picture because your 9 drops, so you can get the 9 dropping for the 10 to get in.”

Every Player to Score a Hat-Trick in the North London Derby

Player

Team

Date

Ted Drake

Arsenal

October 1934

Terry Dyson

Tottenham

August 1961

Alan Sunderland

Arsenal

December 1978

Eberechi Eze

Arsenal

November 2025

Stats via Opta.

Thomas Frank Knows Who Eze Is Now

Eberechi Eze celebrating.
Eberechi Eze had only scored one Premier League goal for Arsenal before Sunday’s thumping. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

“Who’s Eze?” Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank jokingly asked assembled media before Sunday’s north London derby.

The Danish coach was being deliberately jovial. As he would go on to clarify, Eze was a “very good player” but, crucially, not a Tottenham player, so someone he would refuse to talk about.

The former Crystal Palace talisman had been exceedingly close to joining Spurs over the summer. One report described Tottenham’s pursuit of Eze as a “one-horse race.” Four days later he was being presented to an adoring Arsenal public at the Emirates Stadium.

There was only one horse in the race that was Sunday’s capital clash on the same ground, with Eze wheeling around triumphantly from the saddle of a rampant Arsenal.

It was a cathartic performance in many ways for Eze. The fact that this boyhood Gooner, an academy gem who retained his affection for the club despite being released as a child, had snubbed Spurs for the red half of north London, instantly made him a fan favourite. Yet, his output on the pitch had done little to embolden that affection.

Prior to his treble against Spurs, Eze had scored just once—the winning goal against his former employers Crystal Palace—while creating a pitiful three chances from open play in 707 minutes of top-flight football.

Within 200 seconds of Sunday’s clash, Eze had scooped a delicious pass into the stride of Declan Rice, who fired straight at Guglielmo Vicario. Throughout a display which saw him roam around with a sense of freedom Ødegaard so often turns down, Arsenal’s ever-improving No. 10 was left to rue an even more historic outing.

“I probably should’ve scored four to be honest,” Eze admitted after the final whistle, the wide smile he wore throughout Sunday afternoon narrowing ever so slightly. It would soon return, but will Ødegaard?

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer