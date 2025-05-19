Arsenal Target Leroy Sane Makes Big Decision, Bayern Insist 'No Bad Blood'
Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has confirmed that Leroy Sané has rejected the club’s latest contract offer.
The 29-year-old's current deal in Bavaria expires in June, and Bayern are hopeful of extending the German winger’s contract after a productive 2024–25 season which started slowly.
The German international recorded just 17 Bundesliga starts for Vincent Kompany but ended the campaign with 11 goals – the most prolific league season of his senior career to date.
Sané's improvement as 2024–25 wore on looked set to conclude by signing a contract extension with the Bundesliga champions, but the player is yet to reach an agreement with Bayern. Reports emerged ahead of Die Roten’s final game of the season against Hoffenheim that negotiations had stalled, and club director Eberl has since confirmed that Sané has rejected their latest contract offer.
"He told us today that he [Sané] does not want to accept our offer in its current form," Eberl told Sky Sport Germany.
Bayern are said to have offered Sané a fixed (and reduced) annual salary of €10 million ($11.2 million; £8.4 million) plus €5.5 million ($6.1 million; £4.6 million) in bonuses until 2028.
“There’s no bad blood. The offer is on the table. We’ve made our intentions clear. You can sense — at least that’s how I feel — that Leroy wants to stay. Now let’s see what happens in the coming days.”
While Eberl has previously said that the club won't enter further negotiations with Sané and his entourage, he hasn’t given up hope of the former Manchester City winger extending his stay in Munich. Sané has noted his desire to remain with the German champions, but must also be aware of the array of suitors that’ll manifest this summer should he opt to test free agency.
A return to the Premier League is on the table for Sané, with Arsenal particularly keen to strike a deal. Attacking reinforcements are a priority for the Gunners this summer, and Mikel Arteta knows what Sané is all about having worked with the winger while he operated as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City.
The Spaniard caught another glimpse of Sané’s game-breaking talent during the quarterfinals of last season’s Champions League. and although he may not be the explosive superstar of his City peak, his form during the second-half of the season showed why Bayern still want to have him around.