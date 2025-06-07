Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd ‘Chasing Ruben Amorim Favourite’, Surprise Premier League Competition Emerges
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been tipped to lodge bids for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande this summer.
The 21-year-old joined Sporting in January 2023 under United’s current manager, Ruben Amorim, and went on to play 69 times under the boss before his departure to Old Trafford. During that time, Diomande earned a reputation as one of the most exciting young defenders around and he has just enjoyed arguably the best season of his career to date.
Now entering the final two years of his contract, Diomande could have a decision to make this summer as A BOLA note he is a target for some of the Premier League’s richest sides.
It is claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool and United have all reached out to Sporting to gauge their interest in selling Diomande. The Portuguese side will demand a fee of €60 million (£50.6 million, $68.4 million) and are reportedly not prepared to negotiate.
The three Premier League sides, alongside Bayern Munich, could “make offers in the coming days”.
Diomande is no stranger to such links and has regularly been tipped to join one of Europe’s elite—Chelsea are another to have explored a move for the defender in the past—but The Telegraph have now revealed Crystal Palace are considering an ambitious approach.
Palace are braced to lose Marc Guéhi this summer, with clubs circling as he enters the final year of his own contract, and are now said to be looking to replace him with Diomande.
The fee quoted in this report is at least £45 million (£53.4 million, $60.9 million). Palace are hopeful of receiving more than that for Guéhi.