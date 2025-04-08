Arsenal Living in Dream Land: Takeaways From Champions League Quarterfinals
Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Declan Rice's two free kicks stunned Real Madrid and sent the Emirates Stadium into a frenzy in synchronized moments. Mikel Merino's third was a cherry on top of what should go down as the biggest night in Champions League history at Arsenal's ground. The tie isn't over, there's still a second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. And there's no team with the European pedigree that Real Madrid have.
But, Arsenal will feel like they can get the job done thanks to how well they defended on the night. Jakub Kiwior grew into the game filling in for the injured Gabriel. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were superb in front of the commanding David Raya.
Takeaways from the game below.
Myles Lewis-Skelly Was Unflinching in Defense
Arsenal youngster and academy product Myles Lewis-Skelly has had a meteoric rise this season. He's become a mainstay in the Arsenal squad amid injuries, but he's making the case to be a nailed-on starter for seasons to come.
He looked unfazed in defense despite lining up against the most successful team in the competition's history. Arsenal's left back role is extremely complex as well. Mikel Arteta asks that player to invert and help create in possession, picking out passes and progressing the ball. Lewis-Skelly played his part to near perfection all night and should be called upon again in the second leg.
Looking ahead to next season, he's making a case to even play further in midfield if necessary. He's shown the ability to shield opposing players while on the ball against any team. Lewis-Skelly is one for the future and a major reason Arsenal haven't completely capitulated with defensive injuries.
Of course, Declan Rice will get all the plaudits for his two outstanding free kick goals. But, don't overlook Lewis-Skelly's contributions.
Jude Bellingham Was Not Involved Enough, and It Showed
Carlo Ancelotti set up his Real Madrid side in a rigid 4-4-2 with Jude Bellingham on the left side of the midfield in front of David Alaba. Bellingham had to track back consistently all night to mark Arsenal's trio of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber helping Alaba.
As such, he was unable to create and get forward consistently. The one moment he did have in the first half, he played a killer ball into Mbappe who fired his shot right at David Raya. If not for a poor finish, Bellingham would've executed the game plan to perfection. But, given how ineffective Real Madrid's right side was including Rodrygo and Federico Valverde, Bellingham needed to be more involved in attack.
Given the aggregate score, Ancelotti should give Bellingham more freedom in the return leg next week.
Thibaut Courtois Saved Real Madrid, Despite the Score
It could've been five, potentially six on the night if not for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian made multiple saves, sometimes in succession, to keep Real Madrid in the tie if even that. Three goals is not insurmountable for Real Madrid. Especially at the Santiago Bernabeu. And Real Madrid have their goalkeeper to thank for that.
Courtois was helpless against both free kicks, but he still performed well despite the score.