Viktor Gyokeres ‘Priority’ Revealed as Arsenal and Man Utd Learn Fate
Viktor Gyökeres has turned down approaches from Manchester United as he prefers a move to Arsenal.
Manchester United and Gyökeres's former coach at Sporting Lisbon, Ruben Amorim, were chasing the Swedish striker this summer, but it's now believed their chances of signing him have taken a major blow. While remaining hopeful of signing Gyökeres, the Swede prefers a move to Arsenal, per The Times.
Fabrizio Romano further added that it is Gyökeres's ‘priority.’ A twist in Arsenal's striker transfer saga given their reported interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško.
The decision between Gyökeres and Šeško likely won't come easy for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta. The Arsenal manager has held interest in the Slovenian striker for a long time, but Gyökeres's numbers are hard to shy away from. Not to mention the finances involved.
Gyökeres was believed to be available for around £60 million ($81.3 million), but he has a near £85 million release clause that Sporting could look to inflate his value. Leipzig want at least £70 million ($94.9 million) for their 22-year-old. Formal offers for either player haven't been made yet as Arsenal weigh up their moves.
The Swedish striker scored 39 goals in Liga Portugal this season alone, adding another six in the Champions League. He also provided seven assists. The season prior in Portugal, he scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists across 33 matches. Staggering figures that stand alone as a good enough reason for many to push Arsenal toward Gyökeres.
The Gunners struggled mightily in the scoring department this past campaign as the Premier League goal tally fell from 91 to 69. Multiple injuries to starting forwards played a big role, but the common thread with Arsenal since Erling Haaland's arrival is that they won't get over the line for major silverware until they sign a prolific striker.
Šeško is five years younger than Gyökeres which could play a part in Arsenal's long-term plans. As well, the two strikers are of completely different profiles. The Slovenian stands 6'5'' with strong link-up play and can play with both feet, but his numbers don't come close to the Swede's. His aerial play also aligns with Arsenal's tendency to dominate set pieces.
Gyökeres is more of a brute force striker that can pick up a head of steam after receiving the ball. An aspect Arsenal don't really have in their game. They are one of the most methodical teams in the league that can really only take the top of off defences when Gabriel Martinelli is on the pitch.
Whoever Arsenal sign, they'll be expected to hit the ground running. Albeit playing in a less competitive league on paper than the Bundesliga, Gyökeres's age could push the Gunners in that direction after the Swede made his preference known. If Arsenal go with Šeško, perhaps Man Utd can loop back around.