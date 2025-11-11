Arsenal Learn Outcome of Premier League Fixture Change Plea
Arsenal’s Premier League meeting with Everton next month has been rearranged for Dec. 20 to accomodate their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace three days later.
The game was, alongside Palace’s match against Leeds United, scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 21, but Arsenal wrote to the Premier League to request a rearrangement, stressing the need for more than 48 hours between two games.
Adding an extra layer of complication into the decision was Palace’s involvement in the Conference League. Oliver Glasner’s side face KuPS on Dec. 18 on the penultimate game of a run which will see them play 10 matches between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23.
With Arsenal’s game against Everton selected for live broadcast in the U.K., the Premier League also had to find a suitable spot which would allow for coverage of the game, meaning there were very few options available.
Christmas Eve was considered as a potential date for the Carabao Cup quarter-final but, as Arsenal note in their statement, was rejected so as to avoid causing any extra upheaval for supporters so close to Christmas.
As a result, Arsenal will now face Everton on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m (GMT), with Palace’s game against Leeds also rescheduled to the same time.
“The welfare of our players, supporters, and staff is our priority, and we fully understand this change of date may result in challenges for supporters travelling to Liverpool for the game,” the club said. “Therefore, we are organising additional supporters’ coaches for this match. All coach travel will be subsidised for supporters, priced at £10 for the return journey to Everton.”
For Palace, they will still face two games in three days between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, but the Eagles have simply run out of possible alternatives given they are already playing twice a week until mid-January.