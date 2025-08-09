Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Gyokeres and Zubimendi Shine in 3–0 Win
Arsenal defeated Athletic Club to close out their preseason 3–0 at Emirates Stadium with three different players finding the back of the net.
The game got off to an interesting start with the referee choosing to book Yuri Berchiche with the first foul of the game on Viktor Gyökeres. Athletic Club insisted on pressing high up the pitch trying to restrict ball movement into the midfield.
The Gunners were sloppy a couple times trying to play out from the back, but the visitors were wasteful in the Arsenal box. Arsenal eventually settled into the game in possession, but continued to struggle creating clear cut chances in the opening 20 minutes. Gyökeres was a bit more involved in the first half being found a couple times in transition.
The first goal of the game came in the 34th minute from a set piece. An in-swinger from Declan Rice went all the way across to Bukayo Saka who played it to Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard found the Swede with a tantalising cross that Gyökeres headed past Unai Simon. Arsenal’s new midfielder looks the part and has been a standout performer this preseason.
Saka doubled the Arsenal lead two minutes later in a quick counter-attack as the Gunners went into halftime two goals to the good.
Noni Madueke came on in the second half for Gabriel Martinelli as Ben White replaced Riccardo Calafiori. Timber swapped flanks to accommodate. Madueke hugged the sideline for most of his appearance looking to play balls through balls and crosses into the box. Something to monitor given Mikel Arteta has mostly deployed inside forwards the past three seasons. Madueke is left-footed and could offer a different dynamic down a side that was categorised in attack as stale last season.
Kai Havertz scored the third goal of the game off the bench as the German looks to keep himself in the conversation for starting striker. Summer signing Cristhian Mosquera impressed in an extended cameo as well. A customary penalty shootout closed out the day which Arsenal won too.
An improved performance overall from the loss to Villarreal earlier in the week as full focus shifts to their season opener at Old Trafford.
Arsenal player ratings below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: David Raya
7.5
RB: Jurrien Timber
6.9
CB: William Saliba
7.4
CB: Gabriel
7.4
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
6.5
CM: Martin Ødegaard
6.4
CM: Declan Rice
7.1
CM: Martin Zubimendi
8.2
RW: Bukayo Saka
8.5
ST: Viktor Gyökeres
8.2
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.4
SUB: Ben White (46' for Calafiori)
6
SUB: Noni Madueke (46' for Martinelli)
6
SUB: Cristhian Mosquera (63' for Timber)
6.4
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (63’ for Gabriel)
6.3
SUB: Kai Havertz (70’ for Gyökeres)
7.3
SUB: Ethan Nwaneri (83' for Ødegaard)
N/A
SUB: Mikel Merino (83' for Rice)
N/A
Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Alexei Rojas (GK), Albert Sambi Lokonga, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Christian Nørgaard, Reiss Nelson