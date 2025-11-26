Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Arteta Pushes All the Right Buttons in Statement Win
Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich 3–1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night to claim their biggest victory of the season so far.
Everyone had this Champions League match on their must-watch lists. Both sides were undefeated coming into Matchday 5 only separated by goal difference. Arsenal were riding momentum from thrashing Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby, while Bayern demolished SC Freiburg.
The Gunners’ two defining traits of the season—set-pieces and depth—were the catalysts to go top of the league phase. The only stain on the performance was conceding their first goal of this stage.
Arsenal were favoured to win the Champions League coming into the game. The result against Bayern might just have them start believing they can go all the way.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
GK: David Raya—6.2: Didn’t really have much to do. If anything, it’s uncharacteristic he’s conceded goals in back-to-back games.
RB: Jurriën Timber—7.4: Is there an argument for a better right back in the world? The Dutchman scored the opening goal from a corner.
CB: William Saliba—7.0: Kept Harry Kane quiet and was his normal, imperious self.
CB: Cristhian Mosquera—7.2: The Spaniard offered Piero Hincapié some respite, completing the full 90.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—6.3: Caught sleeping for the Bayern equaliser. Wasn’t his usual self and got beaten by Michael Olise multiple times.
DM: Martín Zubimendi—6.2: Looked more attune to the pace of a European night after some sloppy domestic moments over the weekend.
DM: Declan Rice—7.4: Where does Rice find the energy? The England international was on his bike all night in transition.
AM: Eberechi Eze—7.5: Could have scored on the night after his derby hat-trick. Showed poise on the ball, linking play with ease.
RW: Bukayo Saka—7.4: Arsenal’s most dangerous player on the pitch.
ST: Mikel Merino—7.0: Had his moments, but dropped far too deep to facilitiate possessions limiting his impact around the box.
LW: Leandro Trossard—6.7: Picked up an injury and only lasted 38 minutes. A disappointment given his north London derby showcase.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Noni Madueke (37’ for Trossard)
7.5
Riccardo Calafiori (68’ for Lewis-Skelly)
7.5
Gabriel Martinelli (68’ for Saka)
7.3
Ben White (81’ for Timber)
N/A
Martin Ødegaard (81’ for Eze)
N/A
Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Tommy Setford (GK), Piero Hincapié, Christian Nørgaard, Ethan Nwaneri
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović; Lennart Karl, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane
Subs used: Nicolas Jackson, Tom Bischof, Kim Min-jae, Leon Goretzka, Raphaël Guerreiro
Arsenal 3–1 Bayern Munich—How It Unfolded at the Emirates
The marquee Champions League match of the week began with both teams testing defences early. Mikel Arteta quipped in the build-up that he wished his side scored a set-piece goal in the north London derby, so early long throws and free-kicks heightened tensions.
Bayern drew first blood 15 minutes in, but not by putting the ball in the back of the net. Neuer did his best sweeper-keeper routine rushing out of his box to head away a dangerous pass, but the ball caught Bukayo Saka on the nose. Some quick treatment got things back underway.
Arteta finally got his wish in the 22nd minute. Saka played a dangerous corner into the box as Jurriën Timber wouldn’t be denied. Vincent Kompany appeals for a foul on his goalkeeper fell on deaf ears as “One-nil, to the Arsenal” rang out.
Bayern eventually settled back in after some shaky possession. The Bavarians caught Myles Lewis-Skelly sleeping at the back with a ball over the top. Serge Gnabry made his former club pay with a perfectly weighted ball for 17-year-old Lennart Karl to equalise.
Half-time came with both sides failing to make the most of a couple half-chances.
Early exchanges in the second half were all Arsenal. More specifically, Arsenal corners. Mikel Merino and Cristhian Mosquera failed to take advantage as the score remained level.
Arteta must’ve had a crystal ball with his substitutions in the 68th minute introducing Riccardo Calafiori for the struggling Lewis-Skelly. The Italian immediately delivered a cross on a platter for Noni Madueke to restore the Arsenal lead.
For all of Neuer’s heroics earlier in the game, his fatal error on a counter-attack resulted in Arsenal’s third. Eberechi Eze picked out Gabriel Martinelli over the top as the German wandered close to the halfway line. Failing to clear the ball gave the Brazilian one of the easiest goals he’ll ever score.
The Gunners cruised to victory from there. A victory on Saturday at Stamford Bridge and Arsenal might just be on to something.
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Half-Time Stats
Statistic
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Possession
38%
62%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.79
0.33
Total Shots
3
3
Shots on Target
1
1
Big Chances
1
1
Passing Accuracy
81%
88%
Fouls Committed
5
6
Corners
1
1
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Full Time Stats
Statistic
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Possession
40%
60%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.72
0.78
Total Shots
12
8
Shots on Target
8
2
Big Chances
7
1
Passing Accuracy
80%
87%
Fouls Committed
16
13
Corners
6
1