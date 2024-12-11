Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. AS Monaco: Champions League
Arsenal takes on AS Monaco in the Champions League looking to improve its case for a top eight seed avoiding the first round of the knockout stage.
The Gunners come into the tie after a disappointing draw against Fulham in the Premier League. Though, in Europe, Arsenal put five goals past Sporting CP last time out. Mikel Arteta faces an injury crisis, primarily in defense with the potential for former starter Kieran Tierney to be involved in some capacity. Still, a less than ideal situation for the Gunners who could be without Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori.
A win would put Arsenal on 13 points through six games, dropping points against Serie A's Inter Milan and Atalanta. The team has conceded just two goals in the league phase, showing more defensive resiliency and solidity compared to domestic performances.
Here's how Arsenal could line up come Wednesday's game against Monaco.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. AS Monaco (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The Spaniard has conceded just two goals so far in the league phase.
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko—The Ukrainian starts on the left, but Tierney could see minutes.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish defender has big shoes to fill with Gabriel potentially out again.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba scored again against Fulham, but a clean sheet will give this team even more confidence as it battles injuries.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber starts on the right building consistency with Bukayo Saka.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice commands the midfield looking to link up play and get forward on the left as well.
CM: Jorginho—The Italian comes in for Thomas Partey.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The club captain starts on the right side of the midfield.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Arteta seems to flip flop between Leandro Trossard and Martinelli. He needs to settle on a guaranteed starters.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz starts up front, but Gabriel Jesus could see minutes on the night.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka starts on the right looking to get the team back on track after dropping more points in the Premier League.