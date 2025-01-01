Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Premier League
Arsenal travel to face Brentford on New Year's Day in the only Premier League fixture of the holiday.
Arsenal vs. Brentford has been one of the more underrated fixtures in the Premier League since the Bees got promoted under Thomas Frank. The Bees dominated the Gunners in their first game back in the top flight back in 2021, but since then the Gunners are 5-1-0. Don't let the overall record deceive you, this fixture is tightly contested.
Kai Havertz proved to be the late game hero not once, but twice against the Bees both home and away. The German comes in after scoring the winner against Ipswich Town and looks to be a pivotal force in carrying Arsenal without Bukayo Saka.
Frank's Brentford comes into the tie 12th in the league level on points with Tottenham. They've scored the same amount of goals as Newcastle United and Manchester City, but they concede a heavy amount as well. Only Leicester City, Southampton, Ipswich Town and West Ham United have conceded more goals this season so far.
The Gunners scored five goals in two of their last three away fixtures, so they'll be roaring to start 2025 on a strong note and prove they can challenge Liverpool in the second half of the season for the title.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—A clean sheet would move Raya into a tie with Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels for the league lead.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori returns to the starting lineup, but Myles Lewis-Skelly continues to impress.
CB: Gabriel—Thomas Frank openly discussed Arsenal's threat on set pieces. No player is more dominant for the Gunners in that department than the Brazilian.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba handled Liam Delap well last time out, but Brentford pose another opportunity to display his defensive prowess.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber should start once again on the right.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice was commanding against Ipswich Town and should maintain his spot in midfield.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino comes into the starting lineup after appearing as a substitute last time out.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain roamed more last time out, perhaps an instruction from the manager given Bukayo Saka's injury.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard assisted Havertz's winner last game and is poised to keep his spot.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz scored the only goal against Ipswich Town, and he was the hero last year at Brentford. He starts up top after a couple games in midfield.
RW: Gabriel Jesus—Gabriel Martinelli was a bit uninspiring on the right flank replacing Saka. Jesus is more dynamic in attack and should start on the right as Arteta continues to figure out who's best in that position barring a January signing.