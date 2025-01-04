Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League
Arsenal take on Brighton as the Gunners begin the second half of their Premier League campaign chasing down Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta's side began 2025 with a bang putting three goals past Brentford on New Year's Day. The reemergence of Gabriel Jesus has been huge for the Gunners dealing with Bukayo Saka's extended absence through injury. Trailing Liverpool by six points in the table, Arsenal can't afford any slip ups early this calendar year. Especially when considering Liverpool has a game in hand.
Arteta won't have Jurrien Timber available for selection as the Dutch defender picked up a seventh yellow card last time out. Kai Havertz should be available for selection after missing out on the New Year's Day game because of illness. Havertz could return to his starting role at striker, but he might slide into midfield if Thomas Partey fills in for Timber in defense.
Here's how Arsenal could look come their game at the American Express Stadium.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya was solid against Brentford outside of the Bryan Mbeumo goal.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori continues to build rhythm with Arsenal after regaining full fitness.
CB: Gabriel—At fault for the goal conceded against Brentford, Arsenal's defense will be roaring for a clean sheet.
CB: William Saliba—Just like Gabriel, he'll be disappointed with the goal they conceded against Brentford.
RB: Thomas Partey—With Timber suspended, Partey drops to right back.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice slots back into his starting role.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino won possession in Brentford's half five times as he continues to improve for the Gunners.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain struggled last time out. He hasn't looked as threatening on the ball as fans know he can be.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—A goal last time out, Martinelli finding form would be massive after his struggles earlier this season.
ST: Kai Havertz—As long as he's fully recovered from his illness, Havertz should start up top.
RW: Gabriel Jesus—Another goal and December Player of the Month honors for Arsenal. The Brazilian's strong performances have been huge in the wake of Saka's injury.