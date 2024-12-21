Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League
Arsenal travels to Selhurst Park for a clash with Crystal Palace just three days after eliminating the side from the Carabao Cup.
After an early goal by Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wednesday looked like it could be another tumultuous cup night for Mikel Arteta. A second half hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus lifted the Gunners to the semifinals as Arteta searches for another piece of silverware.
As such, Jesus should be in line to receive another start. Plus, Arteta confirmed both Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori are available for selection this weekend after recovering.
Here's how Arsenal could line up when it travels to Selhurst Park.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Arsenal's number one looks for another clean sheet in the league.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori's return is a much-needed boost to a defense that's been plagued with injuries.
CB: Gabriel—After coming off the bench in the cup, Gabriel returns to the starting lineup.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba will benefit from Gabriel's return.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber gets a rest at right-back with plenty of injuries still in defense.
CM: Declan Rice—Another boost to the squad.
CM: Mikel Merino—The Spaniard completed the full 90 in the cup, so he could be an early substitute.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain commands the right side of midfield pulling the strings.
LW: Gabriel Jesus—Arteta rewards Jesus for his cup hat-trick with a start on the left.
ST: Kai Havertz—Pairing Havertz and Jesus together could improve an attack that's become stagnant from the left.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka had to come off the bench after going down in the cup, but he starts this time around.