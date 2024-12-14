Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Premier League
Arsenal look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend when they host Everton in the Premier League.
After a disappointing draw to Fulham, Arsenal bounced back with a 3–0 victory in the Champions League over Monaco. Bukayo Saka nearly had a hat-trick, and it could've been even more if not for some wasted opportunities. Still, domestically, Arsenal haven't gotten fully rolling yet. A couple of five-goal performances might've lifted expectations a bit, but the Gunners haven't been the comprehensive offensive juggernaut in years past so far.
The side is still dealing with injuries in defense with question marks surrounding Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori's fitness for the game.
Here's how Arsenal could line up when the Toffees come to the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya kept another clean sheet in Europe, but the reigning Golden Glove winner will want to carry that over to the Premier League consistently moving forward.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The latest Hale End product to break into the first team played well against Monaco. He should be in line to start.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish defender continues to fill in for Gabriel.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba was the only goalscorer last time out against Fulham.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber comes back into the starting lineup after Thomas Partey played right back against Monaco.
CM: Declan Rice—For not only the player and Arsenal's sake, but Arteta needs to figure out his go-to midfield three.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino completed the full 90 against Monaco, but he should start once again.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The club captain should've scored against Monaco as he continues to pull the strings in midfield.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli gets a second start on the left looking to break down an Everton team that will sit in.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz returns as a starter after scoring off the bench against Monaco.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Who else? Saka's on the right after scoring two goals and providing an assist that was nearly a third goal against Monaco.