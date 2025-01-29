Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Girona: Champions League
Arsenal travel to Spain for their final Champions League game of the league phase taking on Girona.
The Gunners need just a point to secure their spot in the round of 16, but they could finish as high as second with a win and a favorable result in Barcelona's game against Atalanta. Arsenal trail Barcelona by two points, but Barcelona are better in goal difference by three. If Barcelona lose and Arsenal win, Arsenal would finish in second place.
Girona, Arsenal's opponent, have already been eliminated and come in sat 31st on just three points. Girona only managed to win a single game in the league phase out of seven. Their European journey comes to an end after the game, but they can still play spoiler to Arsenal's ambitions of finishing as high as possible.
Still, given the uncertainty of the final placings and the amount of movement there could be on the final day, Arsenal would be wise to go full strength, establish a lead quickly and get players off for a rest with Manchester City on the horizon.
Here's how Arsenal could line up against Girona.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Girona (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya has conceded just two goals in the league phase heading into the final game, tied with Liverpool and one behind Inter Milan for the best defense.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian returns to the starting lineup after scoring the winner against Wolves.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel anchors the back line and is always a set piece threat.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba returned against Wolves and should be good to go again.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber completes the back four and arguably Arsenal's strongest.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey returns to the middle of the pitch protecting the back line, but also as the metronome in attack.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice starts off the left scoring last time out in the Champions League.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain trained this week after missing out against Wolves. He should be available, but if not Ethan Nwaneri could start.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard continues manning the left flank linking up with Calafiori and Rice in attack.
RW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli should start off the right once again.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz could use a rest, but he's the only striker currently fit.