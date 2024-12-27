Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Premier League
Arsenal hosts promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League looking to leapfrog both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest and move to second place in the table.
Arsenal sit nine points behind Liverpool coming into the tie, though the gap could be as big as 12 given Liverpool have a game in hand. The Gunners have to take their title charge game by game considering Bukayo Saka will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against Crystal Palace last time out.
Though, it might not be all doom and gloom for Mikel Arteta. Gabriel Jesus's apparent resurgence with five goals Arsenal's last two games might give the manager the perfect option at the perfect time. The Brazilian should start in Saka's spot looking to end 2024 with three points.
Here's how Arsenal's lineup could look against Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town the day after Boxing Day.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Arsenal's keeper looks for his third clean sheet of the month.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori is back and needs to remain fit to minimize further problems.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel looks to get back to scoring ways on set pieces with him back fully fit.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba partners Gabriel as Arsenal comes into the game with the least amount of goals conceded.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber should start on the right completing what is Arsenal's best defense.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice acts as the metronome in midfield, but he's also a scoring threat after putting one past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
CM: Mikel Merino—The Spaniard continues to build chemistry with Arsenal.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain commands the right side looking to build a complete understanding with Saka's replacement.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian starts on the left with Arteta still unsure if he or Leandro Trossard is the best option to start each week.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz scored another tap-in last time out. When Havertz plays well, the rest of the traditionally follows suit.
RW: Gabriel Jesus—Arteta names Jesus as the first option to fill in for Saka. Five goals in his last two appearances should have Jesus full of confidence.