Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Eze Debut, Saka and Odegaard Missing
Arsenal can stake an early claim for the Premier League title by beating reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday.
Conquering the Reds will prove an immense challenge, especially given Arsenal haven’t won in the league at Anfield since 2012, but Liverpool’s porous defence will offer them encouragement. The Gunners have kept clean sheets in both their opening matches and found their shooting boots with a five-goal display against Leeds United last time out.
Arsenal will have to cope without attacking talisman Bukayo Saka following the injury he sustained against Leeds, while skipper Martin Ødegaard is a significant doubt after also coming off injured last weekend.
Here’s how Mikel Arteta could line his side up without two key creators.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
GK: David Raya—Raya has produced some sensational saves in Arsenal’s first two matches, with a particularly impressive display at Old Trafford in the opening match of the term. He will be thoroughly tested by Liverpool’s array of forward threats.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Two goals, an assist and a clean sheet had Arsenal and Fantasy Premier League managers celebrating last weekend. Timber will come up against compatriot Cody Gakpo at Anfield in a much sterner test of his credentials.
CB: William Saliba—A third consecutive clean sheet looks unlikely for Arsenal given Liverpool have scored seven in their opening matches, but anything is possible with Saliba leading the defence.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel’s return has undoubtedly boosted the confidence of Arsenal’s rearguard. The Brazilian could pose a major threat from set pieces at Anfield, an avenue Arsenal love to exploit and through which Newcastle got joy against Liverpool on Monday night.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arsenal’s full backs have been in super attacking form at the start of the season and Calafiori also has a goal and two assists to his name. He will, however, have the unenviable task of stifling Mohamed Salah on Sunday.
DM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi is unlikely to receive a particularly warm welcome at Anfield given he rejected a move to Liverpool last summer. He will be eager to silence the home crowd with a composed and dominant midfield display.
DM: Declan Rice—Rice will provide a box-to-box threat for Arsenal and will be crucial in the delivery of set pieces. He’s incredibly consistent and will never shrink on the grand stage.
RW: Noni Madueke—With Saka sidelined, Madueke could earn a second straight start—this time from the right wing. He will be keen to make an impression at Anfield up against Milos Kerkez, who’s yet to convince in a Liverpool shirt.
AM: Eberechi Eze—Should Ødegaard miss out, Eze could make his debut in an attacking midfield role in a slight change of shape for the Gunners. It could prove a baptism of fire for the England international or the perfect stage on which to wow his new followers.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Injuries in the forward line mean Martinelli should retain his place for now and he does have a strong record against Liverpool. He’s scored more against the Reds than any other team—six in 12 matches—and netted in this exact fixture last term.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The criticism of Gyökeres after his debut was incredibly premature and the Swede silenced his doubters with a brace against Leeds last time out. He will be keen to ruffle a Liverpool defence that has been disjointed this term.