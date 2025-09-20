Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Saliba Returns, Saka Still Missing
Arsenal are aiming to flex their Premier League title credentials when they host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Gunners stumbled at Anfield in their first major challenge of the season, losing to reigning champions Liverpool following Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick. They didn’t do much wrong on Merseyside but their lack of attacking invention proved costly.
Mikel Arteta will be determined to witness a response this weekend and build on successive wins over Nottingham Forest and Athletic Club. They won this fixture 5–1 last season but any victory would be welcomed with open arms by the Arsenal boss this time around.
Here’s how he could line his side up at the Emirates.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—The only goal Raya has conceded for the Gunners this season was Szoboszlai’s worldie at Anfield, with Arsenal’s defence having been typically resilient. Raya has impressed when called upon but has the benefit of operating behind an exceptional backline.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber has produced stellar back-to-back performances in wins over Forest and Athletic, but faces the unenviable task of stifling the speedy Jérémy Doku this weekend. The Belgian has been in great form this term.
CB: William Saliba—Cristhian Mosquera has been flawless since stepping in for the injured Saliba, but the Frenchman will return to the lineup this weekend. Arteta now has immense depth in defence.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel was in constant conflict with Erling Haaland during last season’s meetings between Arsenal and City, and their reunion will likely result in fireworks this Sunday. The Norwegian marksman is in terrific form, too, with 12 goals already this term for club and country.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Myles Lewis-Skelly scored in this fixture last term but has been relegated to the bench at beginning of the season. Calafiori has featured on the left-hand side of a defiant backline and should retain his starting berth.
CM: Mikel Merino—While Arteta has refused to rule Martin Ødegaard out of Sunday’s battle, it appears likely that Merino will be given the nod in midfield once more. The Spaniard provides plenty of industry and goalscoring threat.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi bagged a surprise brace against Forest last weekend, producing a stunning volley and impressive header to open his Arsenal account. He will be more focussed on his defensive duties this weekend.
CM: Declan Rice—The reliable Rice will command Arsenal’s engine room on Sunday, showcasing his devastating set-piece delivery and impressive stamina. He could be the difference-maker in the centre of the park.
RW: Noni Madueke—Much like Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka is a significant doubt and is unlikely to feature against City. Arteta won’t be concerned, though, with Madueke having caught the eye in his compatriot’s place.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres has scored in both of Arsenal’s home games this season but faces sterner opposition than Leeds United and Forest on Sunday. The Swede will be judged by his performances in big games.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Eze hasn’t appeared entirely comfortable on the left wing and is now facing competition from Gabriel Martinelli—the Brazilian scored and assisted off the bench midweek.