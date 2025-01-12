Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United: FA Cup
Arsenal host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup in the highlight fixture of this weekend's cup games.
The Gunners can't buy a string of consistent results right now leaving fans wanting the team to go out and buy reinforcements. A loss at home to Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals means the Gunners will have even more pressure to get the victory against a bitter rival.
In the wake of Bukayo Saka's long term injury, Arteta has to get his team selection right given how stagnant the team looked against the Magpies. Changing formation and opting for two strikers up top might give the Gunners a different look against a Manchester United side that rescued a point last time out at Liverpool.
Here's how Arsenal could set up come the FA Cup.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4-4-2)
GK: David Raya—Raya will start once again after playing in the Carabao Cup semifinals.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian comes back into the side after Myles Lewis-Skelly started against Newcastle United.
CB: Gabriel—If Arsenal dominate Manchester United on set pieces like they did previously in the league, Gabriel will be itching to score.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba and Gabriel must improve and get back to clean sheet ways.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber continues to patrol the right flank.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice starts in midfield operating as a box-to-box midfielder.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain pairs Rice in midfield. He's been poor recently and needs to be more influential in the attacking third.
RM: Leandro Trossard—Trossard starts on the right as Arteta continues to deal with injuries in the attacking department.
LM: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli completes the four-man midfield getting up and down on the left.
ST: Gabriel Jesus—Jesus starts up top as Arteta hopes two strikers gets things going.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz is back and will play as the secondary striker in the formation. He'll be tasked with dropping a bit deeper to help recover the ball.