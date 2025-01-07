Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Carabao Cup
Arsenal host Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals at the Emirates Stadium.
After a disappointing draw in the Premier League failing to capitalize on an eventual draw by Liverpool, Arsenal come into the tie with heaps of pressure on their shoulders. Anything other than a win could be considered a failure given Arsenal's struggles at St. Mary's in recent history.
Arsenal will be without Ethan Nwaneri who picked up a muscle injury against Brighton, and question marks remain around Kai Havertz's availability. The Gunners need both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to step up on the wings to lift the team in the wake of Bukayo Saka's injury.
Here's how the Gunners could line up against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Despite having cup keepers in earlier rounds, Raya gets the nod in net.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Calafiori gets a rest with Lewis-Skelly coming into the side in a big opportunity for the youngster to impress.
CB: Gabriel—Keep an eye on Gabriel to be a force on corners as Arsenal need to dominate set pieces.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba will be itching to keep a clean sheet.
RB: Jurrien Timber—After missing the Brighton match through suspension, Timber returns.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice starts on the left side of the midfield.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey deputized at right back last time out, but he returns to the base of midfield.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain appeared as a substitute last time out, but he'll need to be at his best to break down a staunch Newcastle defense.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli starts on the left after failing to impress on the right side in recent appearances.
ST: Kai Havertz—A big question mark considering he's been ill the past two games, but Havertz needs to start to give Arsenal a different look up top. If Havertz isn't fit, then Jesus could start at striker with Leandro Trossard coming into the side.
RW: Gabriel Jesus—Jesus has been on fire recently and should start on the right.