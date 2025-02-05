Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Carabao Cup Semifinals
Fresh off their biggest victory ever over Manchester City, Arsenal head to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal come into the second leg trailing by two goals. Eddie Howe's team has been a thorn in Mikel Arteta's side dating back to 2022 during the All or Nothing documentary season. Arsenal have lost three of their last four trips to Newcastle United and have to score twice to just get things back on level terms. Though, riding the momentum from the Man City game, anything can happen in cup competitions.
Failing to bring in a forward during the January transfer window means most of the players who started against Man City should be in action especially when the team doesn't have another game until Feb. 15.
Here's how Arsenal could line up against Newcastle United.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya made two brilliant saves against Man City to keep the Gunners in the tie.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Myles Lewis-Skelly was impeccable last time out, but Calafiori gets the nod.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel continues to build his case for Arsenal's best player this season.
CB: William Saliba—Erling Haaland got the better of Saliba on the weekend, but the Frenchman remains one of the best defenders in the world.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber starts to complete the back four.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey had his performance of the season scoring Arsenal's go-ahead goal in the second half.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice assisted twice against Man City banking another strong performance. He'll have to dominate once again if Arsenal are going to get off on the right foot.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The Norwegian midfielder scored the opener and put in a captain's performance against Man City.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli starts the game off the left looking to stretch Man City's defense.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—Nwaneri, alongside Lewis-Skelly, continues to make the most of the opportunities given him. He scored off the bench in the dying minutes against the reigning champions.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz assisted the opening goal and scored Arsenal's fourth against Man City, though he should've had two goals on the night. He's got a ton of pressure on his shoulders to perform given Arteta's belief in him and the lack of a January transfer.