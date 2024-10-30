Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Preston North End: Carabao Cup
Arsenal faces Preston North End in the Carabao Cup round of 16 as the Gunners look to go deep in the competition.
On paper, Arsenal got the easiest draw of any Big Six team in the competition. Avoiding all Premier League teams left in the competition, Mikel Arteta has a golden chance to lift his second domestic cup with one of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City going out tonight. You can only beat who's in front of you, but Arsenal needs silverware at this point in the Spaniard's tenure.
Arteta could rotate his side heavily tonight giving a rest to key players who played the full 90 against Liverpool.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Preston North End: Carabao Cup (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Neto is unable to play in the competition being cup tied with Bournemouth. Jack Porter was decent last time out against Bolton, but Arteta should take this competition seriously.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The Hale End academy product gets the start once again in the competition.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—With Gabriel's fitness in question, the Poland international gets the start at LCB.
CB: William Saliba—Back from suspension, Saliba gets the start and could be an early substitution if the Gunners handle business.
RB: Benjamin White—After filling in for Saliba centrally against Liverpool, White gets the start at RB. Josh Nichols could see minutes if Arsenal establishes an early lead.
CM: Ethan Nwaneri—The exciting prospect gets another start after scoring twice against Bolton. He's impressed in brief Premier League cameos with fans crying out for him to receive more minutes.
CM: Jorginho—The Italian anchors the midfield giving Partey and Rice a night off unless things get hairy.
CM: Mikel Merino—It would behoove Arteta to give Merino more minutes to gel with the squad. Could be an early substitution as well.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli's form is improving slowly, but Arsenal fans are still waiting for him to reach previous heights. A great opportunity here to start firing on all cylinders with Newcastle United looming on the weekend.
ST: Gabriel Jesus—Still looking for his first goal for the club since January, the ex-Man City striker leads the line.
RW: Raheem Sterling—Sterling's loan from Chelsea has been okay, but not great so far. He gets the start on the right hoping to get on the scoresheet once again.