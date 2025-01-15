Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: North London Derby
One of the fiercest rivalries in Europe is renewed when Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.
Just three days after being bounced from the FA Cup by Manchester United, Arsenal must win against their bitter rivals to restore confidence moving forward. Mikel Arteta's squad, particularly in attack, is thin with Gabriel Jesus suffering an ACL injury in the cup. Bukayo Saka continues to recover from a hamstring injury leaving just Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz as the attacking options.
Liverpool dropping points to Nottingham Forest once again provides an opportunity for Arsenal to close the gap to the top while taking back control of second place. Anything other than a win would be dire.
Here's how Arsenal could look come the north London derby on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya was heavily criticized for his performance in the penalty shootout of the FA Cup.
LB: Kieran Tierney—With Riccardo Calafiori a question mark and Myles Lewis-Skelly having played in the FA Cup three days ago, Tierney gets a start in the derby.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel must dominate on set pieces to allievate Arsenal's goal scoring woes.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba pairs Gabriel once again looking to keep a clean sheet.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber starts once again.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino starts on the left side of midfield looking to dominate and shut out and transitional attacks from Spurs.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice starts as the midfield anchor.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain has to be better and either facilitate more for the attackers, or get in on the scoring.
RW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard starts on the right flank considering his ability to play with both feet.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli gets the nod on the left.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz starts up top looking to put his FA Cup performance behind him.