Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Premier League
Arsenal travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolves in the Premier League as the Gunners hope to close the six point gap to Liverpool at the top of the table.
Arsenal looked comfortable against Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League, but the team capitulated in the second half in a span of just eight minutes. After Kai Havertz scored the Gunners' second goal of the night, Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins equalized for the visitors in rapid succession as the points were shared on the night. Pressure continues to mount on the title hopefuls given Liverpool's lead, but also because the side is down two goals on aggregate in the Carabao Cup and already eliminated from the FA Cup.
Arsenal need just one point in the Champions League to earn a berth to the round of 16 which should give Mikel Arteta's team time to not only get healthy, but focus on winning their league games ahead of them. Not to mention, Manchester City are looming after Wolves.
Here's how Mikel Arteta's side should line up come their trip to Wolverhampton.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya starts once again in net after keeping another clean sheet in the Champions League.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The Italian was named to the bench against Dinamo Zagreb and could be in line for his return.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel anchors the back line, though he must do so once again without William Saliba who's recovering from injury.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—After a solid performance in the Champions League, Kiwior starts again next to Gabriel filling in for Saliba.
RB: Thomas Partey—Timber needs to be given a rest given all the minutes he's been playing. Partey is the likely option to start in defense as Ben White returns to full fitness.
CM: Mikel Merino—Merino was given a full rest against Dinamo Zagreb meaning he should be ready to go.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice scored the opener in the Champions League on Wednesday with a fantastic strike.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain scored as well Wednesday looking more confident and direct on the ball.
RW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard starts on the right flank after Raheem Sterling started last time out.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli should start on the left once again as question marks remain around potential Arsenal signings before the end of January.
ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz assisted Rice on the opener and scored the second goal as the German continues to build form and confidence.