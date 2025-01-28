Arsenal Receive Decision on Myles Lewis-Skelly Red Card Appeal
Arsenal announced the Football Association (FA) upheld the club's claim that Myles Lewis-Skelly was wrongfully dismissed against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 25, 2025, as ruled upon by an independent Regulatory Commission.
Lewis-Skelly won't have to serve a three-match suspension as a result of the ruling, a major boost for Arsenal with Manchester City looming this weekend. The Hale End academy product was sent off in the first half by referee Michael Oliver in the 42nd minute for a foul on Wolves defender Matt Doherty. Watch the refereeing decision below.
The decision, largely discussed during and after the fact as one of the most controversial red cards ever, being reversed means Lewis-Skelly will be available for selection in the following games:
- Manchester City - Sun, Feb. 2
- Newcastle United - Wed, Feb. 5 (Carabao Cup semifinals)
- Leicester City - Sat, Feb. 15
Arteta alluded after the game that the club would likely appeal decision, though leaving the final decision up to what Arsenal decided was best.