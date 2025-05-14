Arsenal Have ‘Reservations’ on Top Striker Transfer Target
Arsenal have ‘reservations’ over signing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Šeško as they aim to recruit a new striker this summer.
The Gunners are in desperate need of a prolific centre forward capable of winning them titles and they're expected to sign a traditional number nine at the end of the season. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, both of whom have been injured for much of the term, are their only orthodox options at present.
Arsenal made a late attempt to sign Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the winter window but attention will now turn to long-term targets. Many names have been mentioned, with Šeško having regularly been linked with the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners were particularly eager to sign the Slovenia international last summer but the 21-year-old instead signed a new contract with Leipzig. An exit could be on the cards in the coming months but Arsenal are no longer certain on the striker, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.
Speaking with NBC Sports, the journalist revealed: “They [could] look at the likes of Benjamin Šeško, [who] they have done a lot of work on, but I do think they have some reservations around him - maybe on the price, maybe on the player. He remains in the mix.”
Šeško has huge potential and has managed 21 goals and six assists for Leipzig this term, but he's yet to reach the heights of Arsenal's other rumoured forward targets Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres.
Ornstein admitted a move for the former appears unlikely, with the latter the most realistic solution for the Gunners.
“We've been talking for so long about Alexander Isak,” said Ornstein. “Of course, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta really like him, but I don't think that's realistic for them or probably for anybody else. Let's see if Newcastle finish in the Champions League or not. Even if they don't and he's available for sale, it will be a huge price.”
On Sporting CP sharpshooter Gyökeres, he added: “Huge reports from myself and others in recent months on him. He's a player their sporting director, Andrea Berta, really likes. He's possibly the best value-for-money option out there, but the time is ticking. Other interest is building. We know Ruben Amorim at Manchester United likes him. So let's see if Arsenal move on that sooner rather than later.”
Arsenal will be keen to recruit their number nine as swiftly as possible, allowing them to best prepare for next season. Once again, the Gunners have endured a trophyless campaign of close calls, but a new forward could change that in the coming years.