Arsenal in Talks Over ‘Extremely Expensive’ Summer Transfer
Arsenal have held a fresh round of talks over a blockbuster deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, it has been claimed.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made it clear he wants a new striker to be signed as soon as possible this summer and, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak seemingly out of reach, the search appears to have been narrowed down to Šeško and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres.
As noted by The Times, there are concerns about both players and no favourite candidate has emerged at this point.
New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta explored a move for Gyökeres earlier this month but, according to Florian Plettenberg, is now looking into the terms of a deal for Šeško.
Šeško’s contract includes a release clause but there is significant uncertainty over the true valuation. Some reports have claimed the 21-year-old is available for around €70 million (£58.8 million, $79.6 million), but others have suggested the bidding could reach over €100 million (£84 million, $113.7 million).
Perhaps working in Arsenal’s favour is Leipzig’s desire to sell Šeško and raise money, but the Bundesliga side are unlikely to agree to a cut-price sale for a player who is known to be of interest to the majority of Europe’s elite sides.
“Believe me, we are on it,” said Arteta of the club’s transfer plans after the Premier League season came to a close. “We will try to squeeze and think and turn every stone that we possibly can to make this club even more successful.
“We’ll have enough time in the next few days to discuss the topics that you are probably suspecting and we’ll do it in the right environment.”