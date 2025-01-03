Arsenal Team News: Star Defender Suspended for Trip to Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal kicked off 2025 with a 3–1 victory over Brentford, but the road to closing the gap to Liverpool isn't getting any easier with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion up next. To make matters worse, Mikel Arteta won't have his star right back available for selection.
Jurrien Timber will miss the trip to the American Express Stadium on Jan. 4 after the Dutchman picked up a yellow card in the 17th minute against Brentford. The yellow card means Timber must serve a one-game suspension for accumulation.
Timber's been an integral part of Arsenal's defense since returning from an ACL injury, especially in the wake of Ben White's absence.
Timber's absence means Myles Lewis-Skelly should come into the side at left back while Riccardo Calafiori switches over to the right. Or, Arteta could opt for Thomas Parety at right back while Declan Rice resumes his role starting in midfield. Some options at the Spaniard's disposal, but he has to get his team selection right to continue putting pressure on Liverpool.
Not to mention, the Gunners come into the fixture looking for revenge. Arsenal's first dropped points of the season came back on Aug. 31 when the Seagulls visited Emirates Stadium. A controversial sending off for Declan Rice resulted in a Brighton equalizer as the game ended 1–1.
Brighton vs. Arsenal kicks off Saturday, Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET.