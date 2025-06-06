Arsenal Terminate Midfielder's Contract, Flamengo Move Confirmed
Arsenal announced Friday that they came to a mutual agreement with Italian midfielder Jorginho to terminate his contract resulting in free agency with the player moving to Brazil's Flamengo.
The 33-year-old will compete with Flamengo at the FIFA Club World Cup with the club announcing his signing shortly after Arsenal's statement. Jorginho first joined the Gunners in January 2023 making 78 appearances for the club. He was a crucial squad player in Arsenal's first two title challenges against Manchester City. The Italian filled in for the oft-injured Thomas Partey allowing Declan Rice to play further up the pitch. Though, most of his Premier League success came during his time at Chelsea.
Jorginho was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2021 after helping Chelsea lift the Champions League trophy for a second time before winning the UEFA Euros with Italy. Arsenal fans will best remember him for his influential shot against Aston Villa at Villa Park in just his second start for the club.
The Italian rifled a shot toward goal which ricocheted off the crossbar before hitting Emiliano Martinez in the back as it crossed the goal line. He was praised for his leadership and veteran presence with younger players coming through the ranks as well.
With Jorginho leaving and reported talks of Martin Zubimendi transferring this summer, Mikel Arteta looks to revitalise and get younger in midfield. Jorginho still had the technical capability to keep things ticking along in midfield while retaining possession, but his legs and pace had gone. Getting a more mobile defensive midfielder should further unlock Rice in attack.