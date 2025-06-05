Arsenal Provide Thomas Partey Contract Update, 20 Exits Confirmed
Arsenal have confirmed contract negotiations with midfielder Thomas Partey are ongoing as he enters the final few weeks of his current deal.
Partey enjoyed a real resurgence under Mikel Arteta this season, starting 45 games across all competitions. Talks over an extension, having stalled last year, were reignited in the final few weeks of the campaign and it is understood both Partey and Arteta are keen for an agreement to be reached.
So far, however, talks have failed to reach a positive resolution. Partey is said to be exploring the options available to him in the event he does have to leave Arsenal, with a return to La Liga a possibility. Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with his services.
The Gunners have provided a list of the 20 players who will depart on free transfers this summer. Crucially, Partey is not included and is instead featured in a separate section alongside 19-year-old midfielder Michal Rosiak and on-loan winger Chloe Kelly, who spent the past six months with Arsenal Women.
“Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course,” Arsenal said of the trio.
“Any further developments regarding players extending their contracts, as well as joining/re-joining, or leaving us, will be officially communicated when confirmed.”
Among those departing Arsenal are midfielder Jorginho and left-back Kieran Tierney, while the on-loan pairing of Neto and Raheem Sterling will both return to Bournemouth and Chelsea respectively.
The Players Leaving Arsenal on Free Transfers
- Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
- Reece Clairmont
- Khayon Edwards
- Jakai Fisher
- Romari Forde
- Teyah Goldie
- Jimi Gower
- Jack Henry-Francis
- Lina Hurtig
- Amanda Ilestedt
- Jorginho
- Max Kuczynski
- Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand
- Ismail Oulad M’Hand
- Neto
- Brian Okonkwo
- Elian Quesada-Thorn
- Zacariah Shuaib
- Raheem Sterling
- Kieran Tierney