Arsenal Missing Three Key Players in Final Champions League Preparation
Arsenal were without Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Ødegaard in their final training session in north London before travelling to Bilbao for Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Athletic Club. However, Mikel Arteta was able to welcome back some key figures.
The Gunners have been plagued by fitness concerns throughout the new league season. Havertz was forced his have knee surgery after a combative cameo on the opening weekend of the season before Saka and Ødegaard both limped off against Leeds United in August.
William Saliba lasted less than five minutes against Liverpool on the eve of September’s international break while Ødegaard was forced off yet again during Saturday’s victory over Nottingham Forest.
Arteta confirmed over the weekend that Arsenal’s skipper had suffered a blow to the same shoulder which sidelined him against Leeds last month. The durable captain was not involved in the club’s open training session on Monday, casting considerable doubt over his availability for the trip to Spain.
Saka is set to join Havertz in the treatment room for a while longer although Saliba offers a more immediate recovery trajectory. The towering defender had healed enough from a sprained ankle to take part in full team training this week. Whether Arteta risks his talismanic centre back against Athletic remains to be seen, particularly with a crunch clash against Manchester City to come on Sunday.
Christian Nørgaard was also back on the grass at London Colney. The bargain recruit from Brentford is yet to make his competitive debut after sustaining a knock right on the cusp of the new campaign. Given Martin Zubimendi’s heroics at the base of midfield, there is no rush for Nørgaard, although Arteta has all too often suffered the consequences of overplaying his star figures.
Declan Rice was afforded a rare breath of respite this weekend. In the wake of a busy international break with England, Arteta started his most trusted midfielder on the bench for the visit of Forest. Even when Ødegaard hobbled off in the first half, Arsenal’s trigger-happy manager resisted the urge to call upon Rice, instead putting his faith in teenager Ethan Nwaneri.
The 18-year-old could potentially start for Arsenal against Athletic in Ødegaard’s absence. Eberechi Eze offers another alternative in that attacking midfield role should Gabriel Martinelli return to his berth on the left wing, while there is also the option of a functional midfield trio made up of Rice, Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.
Unlike in years gone by, Arteta has plenty of options at his disposal.