Arsenal Transfer Targets: Positions to Fill in January 2025
The January transfer window is open and Arsenal should be looking to add to their squad ahead of a competitive second half of the season.
The Gunners are not just chasing Liverpool for the top spot in the Premier League, but also looking to go deep in the remaining cup competitions. Arsenal need silverware this season, not just a third consecutive title challenge under Mikel Arteta. The team has done well to manage early season injury woes, but Bukayo Saka's injury prompts an opportunity to reinvest and strengthen.
Arteta has said the club will be open to moves and opportunities.
The two positions Arsenal should be looking to invest in are striker and right wing.
Since the arrival of Erling Haaland and Arsenal's consecutive second place finishes, supporters have pushed the club for a 25-goal scoring forward. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are integral parts of the team currently, but question marks remain around their potency in front of net. On the wing, it's simply a case of providing a replacement and eventual competition for Saka.
Here are five transfer targets that have been linked with Arsenal in a pivotal season for Arteta and the Gunners.
Arsenal Transfer Targets for January 2025 Transfer Window
1. Nico Williams
If Arsenal want another star to fill in and eventually compete with Saka, there should be no one above Nico Williams. A long-term target, per the Daily Mail, Williams entered the limelight alongside fellow Spain star Lamine Yamal during the 2024 UEFA Euros. Williams reportedly has a ~$61.8 million (£50million) release clause, but there's speculation around whether he'd not only leave mid-season, but also go abroad considering Barcelona's interest.
Still, if the Gunners are going to spend big on the wing, Williams is the ideal target. He can play off either flank and be a lethal option.
2. Alexander Isak
If Williams is the ideal target at right wing, then Alexander Isak is just that for the striker role. If you ask Arsenal fans, Isak is probably their top target and dream signing right now as well.
Another transfer that could be difficult to get over the line in January, the prospect of Isak leading the line or playing next to Havertz or Jesus is scintillating. The Swedish striker has 12 goals so far this campaign for Newcastle United. Though, Newcastle United remain adamant in retaining their striker not just this season, but moving forward as well. Former Arsenal player Paul Merson wants the Gunners to "break the bank" for the striker. The move would even reunite Isak with club captain Martin Ødegaard after the two played together at Real Sociedad.
Still, a move in January when Newcastle are surging up the table and face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinals doesn't seem likely. Any potential signing, or no signing at all, could be a hint at where Arsenal want to spend in the summer.
3. Arda Guler
According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid's Arda Guler is on Arsenal's shortlist for January.
Arsenal and Real Madrid have done their fair share of business in recent history, most notably
Ødegaard. The Norwegian first joined the club on loan in the January 2021 transfer window. His move was made permanent the following summer and the rest is history. Ødegaard remains one of the Gunners' most important players. Could Guler follow suit and join the club on loan for the rest of the season? It's not out of the question given how Arsenal has operated in the past? Dani Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal before returning to Los Blancos.
A move for Guler would provide adequate cover and depth for Saka, but Guler could also play across the midfield line. Would Real Madrid, given their own injury crisis, loan or even potentially sell a player the club is high on in January? That's another question entirely.
4. Bryan Mbeumo
Another player linked with Arsenal by the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Bryan Mbeumo would be a Leandro Trossard-like signing this January. It's another move though that might be difficult to get over the line though considering Mbeumo's importance to Brentford.
Brentford's standing in the table could be a lot worse if not for Mbeumo's 11 goals so far this season. Mbeumo trails only Cole Palmer, Isak, Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the category. He's got the pace to stretch defenses, has been clinical in front of goal and can provide something new in the attacking department for Arsenal. A defense that has to deal with him and Gabriel Martinelli sprinting in behind would give Arsenal's midfield more time to build up around the edge of the box.
Was his opening goal on New Year's Day an audition for the Gunners? Time will tell.
5. Marcus Rashford
The curious case of Marcus Rashford. Absent from Manchester United's squad from the Manchester derby until Newcastle United on Dec. 30, Rashford has said he wants a new challenge.
Though, there's not a lot of interest on this front for a variety of reasons per Sky Sports, most notably his wages. Manchester United is reportedly open to letting him leave, but it won't be as simple as getting a fee agreed especially in January.
Arsenal's made a habit recently of transforming unwanted players at other clubs into integral parts of title challenges. Havertz had 20 goal involvements in the league last season while Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were vital to the team's first push for the Premier League two seasons ago. Rashford could be next on that list, but there are hurdles that need to be cleared before any move is completed.