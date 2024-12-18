Three Teams That Should Sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford could be living his final days as a player at Manchester United, his boyhood club. Scrutiny regarding Rashford's future has surrounded him for the better part of the last year.
Now, it seems like his departure is closer than ever.
Ruben Amorim left Rashford out of United's squad in the recent 2–1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the Manchester derby. Despite the Portuguese manager saying it wasn't a "disciplinary thing," the decision caught many by surprise, leading to even more speculation about the academy talent's future.
In the aftermath of the derby, Rashford spoke to Henry Winter and said: “For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” adding that "When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United."
Rashford's comments sent shockwaves through the English soccer landscape, never had he been so forward about his desire to start fresh elsewhere. It's true that the England international has been far from his best for a considerable period of time now, but at 27-years-old there's still time for him to return to a top level and be a valuable asset for big European sides.
With Rashford's future up in the air, here are three teams that should jump at the opportunity to sign him.
3. Tottenham Hotspur
Hear me out before you stop reading...
Tottenham Hotspur could be a place where Rashford revitalizes his career and gets back to his best. Son Heung-min's output in the Premier League has been solid this season; however, at 32-years-old, Son is beginning to transition into a more of a center forward. Son can't consistently play from the left wing anymore, and natural replacement, Timo Werner, isn't the most appealing alternative.
Rashford could thrive in Son's role. He often makes runs into space that his United teammates continuously disregard, the type of runs into space Son's made a career off in North London. Alongside James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Brennan Johnson, Rashford would raise the floor on Ange Postecoglou's attacking options.
Alan Shearer, who spoke with Sports Illustrated recently, said Rashford's best position is inside forward coming in off the left.
Furthermore, adding Rashford doesn't need to mean the end of Son's tenure at Spurs. With Son as a mobile, dynamic center forward that offers more than just a box presence, Rashford could theoretically replicate his partnership with Anthony Martial, one where both players flourished as they played some of the best soccer of their United careers.
2. Paris Saint-Germain
Rumors have placed Rashford in PSG's orbit in recent transfer windows, especially when his contract situation was up in the air during the 2022-23 season. Luis Enrique's side has since gone through a significant overhaul, letting go of stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.
PSG now have a talented but very young roster, deprived of the big name stars of the previous decade. Currently, the Parisians are struggling in the Champions League, mustering just six goals on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.
Rashford could benefit from leaving English soccer and all the scrutiny that's surrounded him for a long time. Joining PSG would be a completely new challenge, like the one he said he's looking for, giving him an opportunity to find his form again.
Bradley Barcola is a talented up-and-coming player, but if Rashford is able to get back to his post 2022 FIFA World Cup level, then he could become a cornerstone of this new version of the French giant. In any case, a drastic change of scenery could be exactly what Rashford needs and PSG should seriously consider offering him that.
1. Arsenal
Mikel Arteta's team could find in Rashford the key to unlock an attack that's become stuck recently, especially from open play.
Arsenal have become predictable of late. The bulk of their attacks come from whatever Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka can create on the right side of the front line, but the lack of diversity has allowed other teams to concentrate on stopping or at least containing the pair. Were it not for Arsenal's elite set-pieces, who knows where they'd be this season.
Mikel Arteta has thrived at revitalizing the careers of players, with Ødegaard as the shining example. Kai Havertz also benefited from a move to north London after his Chelsea career stalled. Could Rashford be the next in line? He'd certainly offer up a strong alternative to Gabriel Martinelli on the right wing, which has become the weakest area of the Gooners attack.
Over a decade's past since United stole Robin van Persie from Arsenal in a move that broke the heart of the Gooners faithful. The prospect of returning the favor by poaching a loved United academy talent, bringing him to North London and him playing a role in ending Arsenal's Premier League title drought could be the sweetest form of revenge.