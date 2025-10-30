Arsenal Achieve Unprecedented Feat in English Football History
“More than control, I want dominance,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta once said. “Dominance in the right area and not allowing the opponent to breathe. This is what we do.”
Dominance, specifically defensively, has been undoubtedly achieved.
Wednesday night’s 2–0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion was Arsenal’s sixth consecutive clean sheet in succession, the continuation of a run which began with another 2–0 win over Olympiacos on Oct. 1. The Gunners now stand alone as the only top-flight side in the 137-year history of the division to play, win and not concede across six games in the same month, per Opta.
Arsenal’s Run of Clean Sheets
Date / Competition
Opponent
Result
Oct. 1 / Champions League
Olympiacos (H)
2–0 W
Oct. 4 / Premier League
West Ham (H)
2–0 W
Oct. 18 / Premier League
Fulham (A)
1–0 W
Oct. 21 / Champions League
Atlético Madrid (H)
4–0 W
Oct. 26 / Premier League
Crystal Palace (H)
1–0 W
Oct. 29 / Carabao Cup
Brighton (H)
2–0 W
In a way it’s ironic that Arsenal achieved this feat after their worst defensive performance of the season.
Brighton squandered two golden opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes to pierce an entirely rotated rearguard. Fabian Hürzeler’s well-drilled if erratic side fired off 18 shots, the most any side has amassed at the Emirates since Brighton themselves in August 2024, when the Gunners were reduced to 10 players for almost half of the contest.
Stand-in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was forced into six saves. Over the previous five matches of this unprecedented run, David Raya only faced five shots on target.
Ever the perfectionist, Arteta was notably unimpressed with his side’s slack start to the cup tie. “It’s some very sloppy giveaways that we did give, in very dangerous areas. We didn’t apply two or three rules that we always have in second phases, for example, and we could have been punished,” he huffed.
While Brighton missed their openings, few sides have been given any opportunities to squander.
Arsenal’s Defensive Record in October
Stat
Value
Games
6
Goals conceded
0
xG against
4.15
Shots conceded
59
Shots on target conceded
11
Only three players have scored against Arsenal this season; Dominik Szoboszlai courtesy of a staggering free kick, Erling Haaland on a quick breakaway for Manchester City and Newcastle United’s Nick Woltemade with a towering header back in September.
Both West Ham United and Fulham were denied a single shot on target while Atlético Madrid were only able to muster one tepid pea-roller from Thiago Almada. “I would say [they are] the best team we have faced this season,” a visibly defeated Diego Simeone sighed after that 4–0 Champions League reverse. “They compete so well, their players run and run and they have quality all over the pitch.”
Arsenal’s run should come with some context. Five of their last six games have come with the home comforts offered by the Emirates Stadium against opposition not particularly famed for deadly frontlines. The Gunners were not the first to snuff out a West Ham attack spearheaded by Niclas Füllkrug and they won’t be the last.
Yet, at a time when their fluency going forward has not always been so evident, Arsenal’s dependency in defence has underpinned a run of form which has matched Arteta’s lofty demands of dominance.