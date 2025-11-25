Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Complete Head-to-Head Record
Arsenal and Bayern Munich are two sides who, for a brief period of time in the Champions League, seemed to be tied together.
Of the 13 matches that they have played against one another, all of which have been in the Champions League, eight of them were across just four years. Arsenal were not too fond of this fixture during that period, suffering some drubbings at the hands of the German giants.
With the Gunners back among Europe’s elite and Bayern always among the best on the continent, meetings may be more regular again in coming years.
Here is a complete look at the head-to-head record between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
Classic Encounters
Bayern Munich 0–2 Arsenal - March 2013
During the 2012–13 Champions League, Arsenal and Bayern were drawn to face one another in the round of 16, their first meeting since the 2004–05 last 16. The first leg was in north London and Bayern managed to secure a comprehensive 3–1 victory, with those away goals the real killer for Arsenal.
That is how it panned out, but the Gunners were able to give it much more of a shot at the Allianz Arena than many expected. They started the game superbly and a flowing move was finished off by Olivier Giroud after just three minutes. It took until the 85th minute for Laurent Koscielny to head in Arsenal’s second, which left them needing just one more to qualify.
It wasn’t to be, but Arsenal had pushed one of Europe’s best sides to the brink. Bayern would go on to win the whole tournament.
Arsenal 2–0 Bayern Munich - October 2015
Fast-forward to 2015 and the two sides had been drawn against each other in the group stage, along with Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb. The first match between the two giants was at the Emirates and once again, it was Arsenal who came out on top 2–0.
Both teams squandered great chances and it took until the 77th minute for Giroud to make contact with a free-kick and score. In stoppage time, Héctor Bellerín produced a fine piece of play to put it on a plate for Mesut Özil who seemed to have his shot saved by Manuel Neuer.
This was pre-goal-line technology but the official near the post made a superb call as he instructed the referee to give the goal. Neuer had clawed it back from just behind the line, and Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten.
Bayern Munich 5–1 Arsenal - November 2015
We’re afraid this is where it all gets a bit horrible for Arsenal fans. Having beaten Bayern in the first group stage match, the Gunners probably felt they could get a result in Bavaria. This proved to be a very, very different game.
Robert Lewandowski headed in the opener, and then goals from Thomas Müller, David Alaba and Arjen Robben made it 4–0 by the 55th minute. Giroud acrobatically got one back for Arsenal but Muller grabbed another to make it 5–1.
It was a terrible night for Arsenal, but they did still finish second in the group before Barcelona easily beat them in the last 16. Bayern reached the semifinals but away goals saw them lose out against Atlético Madrid.
Bayern Munich 5–1 Arsenal - February 2017
It was time for another Champions League round of 16 tie between Arsenal and Bayern in 2017. This time, Arsenal were out for revenge after that 5–1 hammering at the Allianz Arena. They did not get revenge, not even slightly.
The first leg in Germany started in a much more competitive fashion. Arsène Wenger was still at Arsenal with Carlo Ancelotti now in the Bayern dugout. Robben scored first after 11 minutes with his trademark goal from the right wing, but Alexis Sánchez made it 1–1 before the break. Arsenal were certainly right in the tie at that point, but then they so suddenly weren’t.
Lewandowski and a Thiago Alcântara double meant that by the 63rd minute, it was 4–1 and the tie was effectively over. Müller added the fifth late on. In truth, Bayern should have scored eight or nine that day.
Arsenal 1–5 Bayern Munich - March 2017
It couldn’t happen again, could it? Arsenal knew that they were not going to make the quarterfinals, they needed to beat Bayern Munich 4–0. The real job was to just win the game, avoid another humiliation, and try again another time.
That is what they seemed to be doing for a while. Theo Walcott had made it 1–0 in the first half and as the second began, it didn’t seem like another collapse was coming. Then Koscielny got sent off for a foul in the box and Lewandowski scored the penalty.
This Bayern team were savages and they smelt blood again. Robben scored, then Douglas Costa did too. Arturo Vidal got a nonchalant fourth and fifth. In amongst all that, they missed plenty of other chances. The ‘Wenger Out’ signs were all over the Emirates as Arsenal had been done 10–2 on aggregate.
Arsenal 2–2 Bayern Munich - April 2024
Arsenal enjoyed the rare feeling of heading into a clash with Bayern as favourites during the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash in 2024. The Gunners were seeking sweet revenge after some past humiliations, with the Bundesliga giants in disastrous form domestically.
However, the Champions League tends to bring out the best in the Bavarians, who defied prematch expectations to secure a 2–2 draw at the Emirates. Things looked bleak after Bukayo Saka had fired the Gunners in front early on, but goals from Serge Gnabry and former Tottenham forward Harry Kane put the visitors ahead at the break.
Bayern showed the kind of resilience that had eluded them for most of the campaign, but they couldn’t hold on for an important win as Leandro Trossard rattled a low drive into the bottom corner with 15 minutes to play.
Both sides felt they should have had penalties in the second half, but their protestations fell on deaf ears.
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Complete H2H Record
- Games Played: 14
- Arsenal Wins: 3
- Draws: 3
- Bayern Munich Wins: 8
Top Scorers in Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Fixtures
Player
Team
Goals
Thomas Müller
Bayern Munich
5
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
3
Arjen Robben
Bayern Munich
3
Olivier Giroud
Arsenal
3
Lukas Podolski
Arsenal
2